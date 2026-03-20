Editor's Review Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have raised alarm over the possible wastage of more than Ksh1.3 billion in public funds at the State Department for Sports.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have raised alarm over the possible wastage of more than Ksh1.3 billion in public funds at the State Department for Sports.

The concerns emerged during a session chaired by Butere MP Tindi Mwale on Thursday, March 19, where lawmakers examined the State Department’s report from the Office of the Auditor-General for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi appeared before the committee to respond to audit queries but faced intense scrutiny over expenditure that appeared to deliver little value to the public.

According to the Auditor-General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, a major concern was the demolition of part of the Jamhuri Posta Sports Ground, a project that had cost Ksh1.2 billion.

The demolition was carried out to pave the way for the construction of the Talanta Stadium, which is expected to host matches during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The audit revealed that two football pitches, restrooms, and access roads constructed under the project were destroyed, raising serious concerns that a significant portion of the Ksh1.2 billion investment may have gone to waste.

Lawmakers also questioned another project involving office partitioning at Maktaba Kuu, which cost Ksh98.9 million but has remained unused after completion.

The State Department’s staff was later relocated to Talanta Plaza, leaving the newly partitioned offices idle.

As a result, the department has accumulated rent arrears amounting to Ksh63,923,644, bringing the total amount at risk of being wasted on the facility to at least Ksh162.8 million.

File image of Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi

Committee members, including Marianne Kitany, Victor Koech, Adow Mohammed, Otiende Amollo, Edwin Mugo, and Nabii Nabwera, questioned the planning process, pointing out that public funds worth over Ksh1.36 billion appeared to have been wasted.

Mwale led the committee members in opining that taxpayers got a raw deal in the two projects.

"Do you think there was value for money in the two projects?" posed Mwale.

In his response, Mwangi confirmed that the Talanta Stadium project overlapped with the sports ground and stated that the site had been selected for convenience.

He explained that some facilities had to be removed to allow for the construction of the new stadium and noted that the contractor had agreed to rebuild the demolished amenities at a different location.

Regarding the Maktaba Kuu offices, Mwangi acknowledged that the department had initially planned to occupy the space but later opted to move to Talanta Plaza to consolidate staff in one location.

He added that discussions were ongoing to offset the rent arrears against the cost of partitioning.

However, his explanation failed to convince members, who argued that the sequence of events pointed to poor planning that resulted in avoidable losses.

Elsewhere, Kajiado Senator Kanar Seki raised alarm over a shortage of blood collection bags at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Earlier Thursday, Seki demanded a statement from the Senate Standing Committee on Health, seeking urgent clarification on the situation at the referral hospital.

The lawmaker noted that despite the presence of willing donors, the shortage of blood collection bags has halted donation efforts.

According to Seki, those most affected include accident victims, mothers facing childbirth complications, surgical patients, and individuals with chronic conditions.

In his demands, he called for a detailed account of the availability of blood collection bags and related supplies not only at KNH but also across other public referral health facilities nationwide.

Seki further pressed for data on the number of potential donors turned away due to the shortage, as well as an assessment of how the disruption has impacted patient care.

At the same time, the senator is seeking answers on the root cause of the crisis, including when the Ministry of Health Kenya was first made aware of the shortage.

Seki also urged the committee to outline both immediate and long-term measures being taken to address the situation.