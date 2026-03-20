Editor's Review KeNHA has issued a traffic advisory following flooding and silt deposition along a section of the Mai Mahiu–Narok highway.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory following flooding and silt deposition along a section of the Mai Mahiu–Narok highway.

In a notice on Thursday, March 19, KeNHA said the affected section of the road is at the Kedong Ranch near Suswa.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that this evening, the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and silt deposition at Kedong Ranch near Suswa.

“The Authority is currently working to reopen the affected section of the road,” read the advisory in part.

KeNHA cautioned motorists against driving through the flooded sections, warning that doing so could result in vehicles being swept away or stuck in silt deposits.

File image of vehicles along the Mai-Mahiu-Narok Road.

The authority advised drivers to strictly follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals stationed along the route.

“As the area continues to receive heavy rainfall, motorists are further urged to exercise extreme caution when driving along various sections of the road, particularly between Naivasha ICD (Km 14) and Suswa Ranch (Km 39),” KeNHA stated.

Further, the authority called on motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys to delay travel until floodwaters subside.

Meanwhile, motorists with urgent travel needs were advised to use the Ngong – Suswa, Nairobi – Naivasha – Nakuru – Mau Narok – Narok and Nairobi – Naivasha – Longonot – Suswa routes.

“KeNHA assures all road users that it is working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists,” the advisory added.

The advisory comes weeks after the section was again affected by floods and silt accumulation following the ongoing heavy rainfall in the country.

KeNHA shut down the route on March 7 before re-opening it a week later.

In a statement, the authority said it reopened the road following emergency works to clear the debris and restore movement along the key transport corridor.

“KeNHA is pleased to inform the public that the Mai Mahiu - Suswa - Narok (B7) Road is now open to traffic. This follows the closure of the road section on March 7, 2026, due to flooding and deposition of silt at Kedong Ranch near Suswa,” KeNHA stated.