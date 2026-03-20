Editor's Review Tensions rose between the community and the students after the latter attacked a local over alleged theft.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) Kikuyu Campus has moved its classes online due to heightened insecurity in Thogoto.

In an internal memo dated Wednesday, March 18, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof Jeremiah Kalai, requested that academic staff consider holding their classes online.

Kalai explained that the rising insecurity was a concern. Some of the students at the institution had been attacked by a gang terrorising residents in the area.

"Please consider holding online classes for all the lessons being held in Kikuyu Campus in view of the prevailing security situation in the surrounding area for a period of one week, with effect from the date of this memo, as we monitor the situation on the ground," the memo read.

The advisory came amid attacks by a gang in the Thogoto area that have left one person dead and several others injured.

A file image of the memo calling for online classes at the UoN Kikuyu campus.



A female student who sustained injuries during a robbery incident by members of the gang. In addition, a lecturer at the institution has been hospitalised after he was stabbed.

Preliminary reports indicate an ongoing spat between the locals and the students, after the latter attacked a local who was returning a power bank that one of the students had lost.

UoN Kikuyu Campus President Zipporah Zainab has urged the local leaders to call for dialogue.

"Our lecturer is in hospital fighting for his life, and yet nobody can organise a barasa between the community and the students to call for peace," Zainab stated.

Police officers confirmed that they have arrested two suspects in connection with the attacks. The community has demanded that the government take action.

They claim that the gang is often armed with knives and machetes and deliberately injure their victims before speeding off on motorbikes.