Editor's Review Kenya risks losing the hosting rights to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if it does not pay the mandatory hosting fee of Ksh3.9 billion by March 30, 2026.

Kenya risks losing the hosting rights to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if it does not pay the mandatory hosting fee of Ksh3.9 billion by March 30, 2026.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, who appeared before the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee on Thursday, March 19, said the hosting fee is paid to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mwangi urged the Dan Wanyama-led committee to intervene and request the National Treasury to allocate the funds to the Ministry of Sports.

“We have received communication from CAF giving the timelines on the activities that should be done in readiness to host the CHAN. We appreciate the National Treasury because in the 2026/2027 BPS, there was an allocation of around Ksh5 billion, with Ksh3.5 billion being the hosting fees.

“But in the light of the recent communication from CAF, we have been given up to the 30th of March to clear the payment of hosting fees,” PS Mwangi said.

File image of Sports PS Elijah Mwangi.

The Sports PS noted that both Uganda and Tanzania, which will co-host the 2027 AFCON with Kenya, have already paid their hosting fees.

Mwangi said Kenya's gains so far in hosting the 2027 AFCON will be lost if the required fee is not paid by the end of the month.

“CAF is very particular that we must show commitment by paying the contribution. So, I am seeking this committee to kindly consider this supplementary in conjunction with the treasury to have the 206/2027 budget brought forward,” the Sports PS added.

Wanyama, while responding to the PS Mwangi’s request, assured the State Department for Sports that the committee will push the National Treasury to release the hosting funds.

“We have heard you, and we will push Treasury to release money for the hosting rights so that we do not get into the quark mire of us being denied to host AFCON, and then we give a chance to our neighbors to do so. It will be a big shame to Kenya, which has always been a big brother in the region,” he said.

In September 2023, Kenya secured the rights to co-host the tournament together with Tanzania and Uganda.

The three East African nations presented a unified “Pamoja” bid for Africa’s premier football tournament, outshining rival proposals from Senegal, Egypt, and Botswana.

As part of its submission, Kenya pledged to upgrade Kasarani Stadium and Nyayo Stadium to meet the international standards required for the competition, as well as construct the futuristic 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium.

On January 18, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania officially received the AFCON hosting flag following the 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed said the occasion represented a defining milestone for the entire East African region.

"Tonight marks a proud moment for our region as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania officially receive the flag to host AFCON 2027. East Africa is ready, and Kenya is looking forward to playing its part in delivering a tournament that will leave a lasting mark on African football," he said.