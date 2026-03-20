Editor's Review Wandayi demanded that Orengo account for the money allocated to Siaya County for development.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has questioned Governor James Orengo over the poor state of Siaya County under his regime.

Speaking on Friday, March 19, Wandayi claimed that Orengo had not completed any development projects in the county, arguing that most ongoing projects were initiated by the national government.

He demanded that the Governor account for the billions allocated to the county by the exchequer.

"The development in the county is because of President William Ruto's government. We do not know where the money disbursed to the county goes. Where does it go?" Wandayi posed.

The CS urged Orengo to put aside his differences with President Ruto and work with the government.

A file image of Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi addressing residents of Ugunja, Siaya County.



"We do not want Siaya County to lag in matters of development. We demand that the county and its governor work together with the national government for the sake of our residents," he stated.

Wandayi accused Orengo of engaging in selfish and divisive politics. He claimed that the Governor had defied the late Raila Odinga by refusing to work with Ruto.

He alleged that the governor was advancing his politics for personal gain and declared that he would not allow the youths from the region to be used as political pawns.

The Energy confirmed that he would be at the forefront of the campaigns for President Ruto's re-election in the 2027 General Election.

His sentiments came as the Head of State embarked on a four-day tour of the Nyanza region. Orengo and Ruto's relationship had taken a nosedive in the last couple of weeks.

Orengo claimed that his bodyguards and staff were allegedly arrested by security officers in Nairobi and Siaya ahead of Ruto's visit.

The Governor has been adamant that he will not support the President and has even called for Kenyans to go to the streets to remove him from office.