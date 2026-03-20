Editor's Review President William Ruto's economic advisor, David Ndii, has weighed in on why Chinese contractors continue to dominate infrastructure projects in Kenya.

President William Ruto's economic advisor, David Ndii, has weighed in on why Chinese contractors continue to dominate infrastructure projects in Kenya.

In a post on Friday, March 20, Ndii attributed the dominance of Chinese contractors to their responsiveness, value for money, and strong customer service.

The economist explained that Chinese firms tend to engage Kenya as a valued client, while contractors from Western countries often approach projects from an aid-based perspective.

“Why they dominate? Responsiveness, value for money, customer service. Chinese contractors engage us as valued customers. Western ones engage us as aid recipients,” Ndii stated.

The economist’s explanation comes amid growing concern among a section of Kenyans online over Chinese firms taking up the majority of infrastructure projects in the country.

File image of President William Ruto breaking ground for the SGR extension from Naivasha to Malaba.

This comes a day after President Ruto broke ground for the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, which will be constructed by the China Communications Construction Company.

The extension of the 475-kilometre SGR line is estimated to cost the government Ksh645.8 billion ($5billion).

Other infrastructure projects being undertaken by Chinese firms include the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road, Bomas International Conference Centre (BICC), and the 60,000 capacity Talanta Stadium along Ngong road.

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday accused President Ruto of favoring a Chinese firm in major projects.

The DCP party leader said he will hold a press briefing next week to disclose all high-value projects that have been awarded to the company.

“All the big projects, William Ruto has ordered that they be awarded to CRBC who are in partnership with him.

“They are the ones who are doing Talanta Stadium, Bomas of Kenya, Railway City, Rironi–Mau Summit Road, JKIA, and the SGR. We will be giving you details,” Gachagua claimed.