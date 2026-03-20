Editor's Review "We are sitting down here with power. How can I leave power to go and look with shareholders?"

ODM Leader Oburu Odinga on Friday, March 20, reiterated his commitment to negotiate with President William Ruto's UDA ahead of the August 2027 elections.

Speaking during an Eid luncheon in Kisumu, Oburu stated that he felt more comfortable with forming a political pact with UDA following the success of the Broad-based government.

He explained that the arrangement has yielded a lot of progress and development projects in the ODM regions.

"We are sitting down here with power. How can I leave power to go and look with shareholders? People who are dividing this country through shareholding?

A file image of Senator Oburu Odinga and Governor Gladys Wanga during a rally in Siaya County.



"We are negotiating with him. We are not going to go out of this arrangement called broad-based and start looking for the unknown. First, you start with the known, then go on to the unknown later, after you have gone to see your Lord," Oburu declared.

The Siaya Senator sided with the President over his rebuttal of the verbal assault by the leaders of the United Opposition.

"I know that you have been abused for a long time, but I did not know that you were keeping those 'guns' somewhere. Now that you have released them, people are crying," he stated.

Oburu's statement was reiterated by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed.

Wanga told Ruto that ODM would rally behind him and support his re-election under the 'Tutam' movement.

Junet sensationally claimed that some of the leaders who were involved in the extra-judicial killing of Kenyans and dumping them in rivers were now seeking to lead the country.

He revealed that the Muslim Community was victimised by the said leader when he was a top official in the Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's government and asked Muslims not to support the leader.

Ruto is in Kisumu County and is on a four-day tour of counties in the Nyanza region. He is expected to launch major projects in the region, including the extension of the SGR to Kisumu, then Malaba.

The Head of State revealed that he had invited his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, to the official launch ceremony.