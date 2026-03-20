Editor's Review Gor Mahia has dismissed an alleged plan to disrupt its highly anticipated clash against Shabana scheduled for Saturday.

Gor Mahia has dismissed an alleged plan to disrupt its highly anticipated clash against Shabana FC scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Nyayo National Stadium.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, Gor Mahia Secretary General Nicannor Arum urged fans to turn up in large numbers for the game.

"As Gor Mahia prepares to face Shabana tomorrow at Nyayo Stadium, I call upon each all to come out in large numbers and fill the stands. Let us create an electrifying atmosphere worthy of our great teams," the statement read.

Addressing reports of potential disruption, Arum urged supporters to ignore any misleading information that could incite tension between the rival fan bases.

"I urge all fans to uphold peace and sportsmanship. Please, disregard any negative messages, visuals or rumours intended to disrupt the harmony between our clubs," the statement added.

File image of Gor Mahia fans

Arum reassured fans that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure safety throughout the match.

"We want to assure all fans that necessary security measures have been put in place to guarantee safety before, during and after the match. You are free to come and enjoy the game in a secure environment," the statement further read.

Elsewhere, Gor Mahia has outlined entry and seating arrangements to ensure smooth access and order at the stadium.

Supporters of Gor Mahia will access the venue through Posta Gate (Outer) before proceeding to Gates 2 and 3 on the inner section, while Shabana fans will enter via Gate C (Outer) and proceed to Gate 10 (Inner).

Fans with VIP and VVIP tickets from both teams will use Gate A (Outer) and then access the stadium through VIP Gate 1 or the VVIP gate.

Team buses and match officials will enter through Gate C (Outer) and proceed to Gate 9 (Inner), while emergency services have designated access points, with Ambulance 1 using Gate 1 and Ambulance 2 alongside the Azam TV van using Gate 11.

Seating arrangements have also been structured to maintain order, with Gor Mahia fans allocated stands A to P and Shabana supporters assigned stands Q to W.

A buffer zone has been designated at Stand No. 8 to separate the two sets of fans.

In the VIP section, Gor Mahia supporters will occupy the right side, while Shabana fans will sit on the left side below the media tribune.

The VVIP section will see Gor Mahia allocated two sections on the right, while Shabana will occupy one section on the left.