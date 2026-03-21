Editor's Review The government has outlined infrastructure progress across the Nyanza region, with housing and market development emerging as the leading sectors.

The government has outlined infrastructure progress across the Nyanza region, with housing and market development emerging as the leading sectors.

An updated assessment covering Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira counties shows that affordable housing projects and Economic Stimulus Programme markets are recording the most visible gains.

Other sectors such as transport and industrial parks continue to face financing and contractor-related challenges.

According to Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa, the scale and spread of projects demonstrate efforts by the government to bridge infrastructure gaps and stimulate local economies.

"The figures speak for themselves - thousands of homes under construction, markets that now provide clean water and electricity to traders, water projects delivering 100 per cent completion in communities that have waited for decades, and a Blue Economy agenda that is turning Lake Victoria's potential into real livelihoods," she said.

The assesment indicated that housing remains the single largest investment sector in the region, with thousands of units under construction and generating over 1,000 jobs daily.

In Kisumu, the Lumumba Affordable Housing Programme is about 56 per cent complete, with more than 9,000 units ongoing.

Migori’s Mabera project is nearly complete at 98 per cent, while Homa Bay has already finalized its housing programme.

Siaya and Kisii also have thousands of units in progress, though Nyamira has been flagged for slow uptake and will require accelerated implementation.

At the grassroots level, markets developed under the Economic Stimulus Programme stand out as a major success, not only providing modern trading spaces but also improving access to water and electricity for traders.

Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisii are nearing full completion in several market projects, while Kisumu and Migori show steady but varied progress.

Nyamira again lags behind, with most projects still in early stages.

The education sector is advancing through investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and student hostels, aligning with the Government’s youth employment agenda.

Kisumu and Siaya are leading in hostel development, while Homa Bay and Migori are expanding training facilities.

Kisii and Nyamira remain in early phases and are expected to be prioritised next.

File image of the Homa Bay Pier

Water and sanitation has recorded the strongest performance, delivering immediate impact to communities.

Projects such as Kendu Bay and Oyugis in Homa Bay and Ugunja in Siaya are fully complete and operational, while the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation project in Kisumu is nearing completion.

However, the Soin-Koru Dam project remains stalled due to legal and funding challenges.

Transport infrastructure, despite receiving significant funding, has faced delays due to contractor disputes and compensation issues.

The Rusinga Ring Road in Homa Bay is almost complete, while airport upgrades in Kisumu and Kabunde are progressing well.

According to the assessment, many road projects across the region are still at early stages as the government works to resolve pending bills and restore construction momentum.

Industrial park development shows mixed progress; Homa Bay leads with its aggregation and industrial park nearing 60 per cent completion, while Siaya’s project has stalled.

Kisii and Nyamira have minimal presence, prompting a review of financing strategies.

In the energy sector, last-mile connectivity has been slower than planned, although major transmission infrastructure such as the Sondu line in Kisumu is nearing completion and is expected to improve electricity stability across the region.

The Blue Economy agenda continues to unlock opportunities around Lake Victoria, with key projects already operational.

The Homa Bay Pier and Fish Market are supporting local livelihoods, while fisheries centres and the Kisumu Maritime Rescue Centre are strengthening safety and economic activity on the lake.

This comes barely a day after residents of Vihiga County expressed mixed but largely optimistic views on ongoing development projects in the region.

Meshack, a resident of Vihiga, welcomed the ongoing road upgrades, highlighting their importance to the community and regional connectivity.

He noted that completion of key transport links would significantly boost local pride and accessibility.

"I am happy with the developments happening around here, especially the expansion of roads. If the road to Maseno is completed, the people of Wanyore will be very proud," he said.

Meshack also highlighted the economic potential tied to the new market and affordable housing initiatives, describing them as transformative for the area’s growth.

"The market being built here will bring a lot of revenue to the region, and the affordable housing project is also a big plus. We believe that a president is judged by the development they deliver, and we appreciate the progress being made," he added.

However, not all residents are fully convinced about every aspect of the development agenda.

Ibrahim, another Vihiga resident, raised concerns about the housing levy, particularly among salaried workers who already own homes, even as he supported other infrastructure projects.

"My fellow teachers and I have our own homes, so we are yet to fully understand why we are deducted the housing levy. However, I support the markets being built because business people will benefit.

"Roads also need to be improved to reduce accidents and positively impact the economy of this area," he stated.