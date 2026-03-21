Editor's Review Business owners questioned why the demolition process was undertaken at night.

On Saturday, March 21, the Nairobi County Government demolished the public toilets at the Kenyatta National Archives.

Images obtained by Nairobileo.co.ke show that the roof, doors, and windows of the structure had been removed.

Several workers were still on site to finish up with the demolition process, which witnesses claim began in the early morning hours.

Several businesses, including shoe shiners, were affected as their stations were also demolished in the operation. The entrepreneurs arrived on site to try to recover some of their property.

Scrap metal dealers rushed to the demolition site to salvage any metals from the debris, which can be traded in for money.

A file image of the demolished public toilets at the Kenya National Archives.



Business owners questioned why the demolition process was undertaken at night. They claimed that they were not involved or consulted before the demolition exercise.

Preliminary reports indicate that the tearing down of the public toilets was part of a facelift programme targeting the Nairobi Central Business District.

Other reports claim that the structure was brought down as it was on the path of the city's drainage system, and it needed to be cleared to allow for the drainage issue to be dealt with.

Nairobi CBD has experienced regular flooding since the onset of the heavy rainfall season. Major roads and the streets have sustained damage from floodwaters.

Governor Johnson Sakaja announced that the county government would be ruthless in restoring the proper drainage in the CBD and its environs.

Sakaja warned that any structures along the riparian land or the drainage path would be brought down. He explained that tough decisions needed to be made to resolve the matter.

The Governor came under pressure to address flooding in the city after residents incurred insurmountable financial loss as the flood waters ravaged the city.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, however, condemned the overnight demolitions, stating that they violated the rights of entrepreneurs and those affected.