Editor's Review The website was launched on March 13, and encountered cyber attacks that sent it offline.

The Linda Mwananchi group continues to register members, albeit at a slow pace.

The drive to register members was launched by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna on Friday, March 13.

On Saturday, March 21, Sifuna announced that at least 25,000 members had been listed as the loyalists of the movement.

Seeming to appreciate that the numbers were quite as low compared to the clout the movements enjoyed, Sifuna said the progress was significant, noting that the numbers could elect a ward representative.

"We closed the week at just under 25k pale http://lindamwananchi.com This is impressive lakini perspective ni muhimu. 25k will get you elected MCA in almost all the wards in Kenya, MP in a few constituencies, and Senator in Lamu and Isiolo counties, going by 2022 data," he said.

Linda Mwananchi emerged as a counterweight to the Linda Ground movement, which was spearheaded by the ODM faction loyal to party leader and Siaya senator Oburu Oginga.

Senator Edwin Sifuna with other Linda Mwananchi group members.

Sifuna leads the group of ODM rebels determined to confront President William Ruto, while Oburu’s faction has openly signaled its willingness to back Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Among those aligned with Sifuna’s anti-Ruto camp are Siaya governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

On Oburu’s side stand ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga, co-deputy party leaders, governors Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, among others.

The two factions have traded accusations of being manipulated either by Ruto or former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Oburu’s wing insists that their rivals are being used by Uhuru to undermine the broad-based government, while pledging unwavering support for Ruto.

Conversely, Sifuna’s faction charges that their counterparts are serving as Ruto’s loyalists, thereby enabling him to interfere in ODM’s internal affairs.

Both camps maintain that their positions carry the endorsement of the late Raila Odinga, whose passing last October plunged the party into disarray.