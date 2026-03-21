Editor's Review The Ugandan president was hosted by his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda landed in Kisumu Saturday morning, March 21, to witness the groundbreaking of Phase 2C of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The line is being extended from Naivasha to the Ugandan border, passing through Kisumu.

President William Ruto presided over the groundbreaking at Kibos.

According to the Kenyan government, the line will enhance the economic development of the western part of the country.

On Friday, March 20, Ruto was in Narok to officiate the launch of Phase 2B of the extension to Kisumu. He stressed that the project is vital to realising the railway’s full potential.

He explained that the SGR remains incomplete since it does not yet reach Western Kenya’s key production hubs.

The current terminus in Narok fails to link with Kisumu’s lake transport system, limiting its ability to handle the full scale of outbound freight that drives modern rail economies in East Africa.

Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and Kenya's William Ruto during the launch of Phase 2C of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Ruto noted that cargo volumes from Mombasa port hit 7.37 million tons in the first half of 2025, with nearly 70% destined for Uganda.

However, transporting goods from Mombasa to Malaba takes about 80 hours, and reaching Kampala can exceed 100 hours.

The president emphasised that extending the SGR will connect Nairobi’s industrial corridor with the agricultural strongholds of Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kericho, Busia, and Kisumu.

He highlighted that the six counties, namely Narok, Bomet, Nyamira, Kericho, Busia, and Kisumu counties, hold vast economic promise, which the railway will help unlock and accelerate.

Speaking later at the event, Museveni expressed optimism that the line will drive industrial expansion along the corridor stretching from Nairobi through Naivasha to Kisumu, Malaba, Uganda, and beyond.

The extension, Museveni noted, would give businesses cheaper access to inputs and broader markets.

He also noted that it would open up opportunities for young people in construction, logistics, manufacturing, and services, ensuring they play an active role in the East Africa region’s economic growth.