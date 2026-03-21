Editor's Review The Catholic cleric had called out President William Ruto for losing his cool to insult opposition leaders.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah has taken on Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of the Kisumu Catholic Archdiocese for his reaction to President William Ruto's recent outbursts.

Ruto, during his working tour of Western Kenya, unleashed harsh offensive against the opposition leaders, whom he accused of having provoked him in their political rallies.

The president went bare knuckles and for the opposition principals' jugular, saying they had abused him for far too long.

In response, Muhatia, while speaking in Machakos on Friday, March 20, noted that the head of state erred and was displaying a decline in the sobriety needed among leaders.

"We call upon political leaders to exercise restraint. The children and you people listening to you are shocked and traumatised because you show collapse of the aspiration for leadership. The adults listening to you are embarrased. You are a poor representation of our generation and we are struggling to identify with you. When you publicly insult each other in front of citizens, you don't just disrespect each other, you disrespect the citizens as well. This country belongs to more than 50 million Kenyans and not only to yourselves," Muhatia said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah.

Clapping back, Ichung'wah said the clergy were being selective in their judgement.

While speaking in Siaya on Saturday, March 21, he wondered why those putting up thinkpieces after the president's reaction were quiet when the opposition politicians were insulting the head of state.

Ichung'wah said Ruto's opponents hurl insults to him while in churches but no condemnation emerges, only after the president has answered back.

"I want to tell Archbishop Muhatia, that indeed, we as Christians are more embarrased tha our religious leaders and our bishops can preside over the trading of insults in churches," Ichung'wah said.

"I want to ask you Muhatia, please make sure that your alter in the Catholic church is not used to sell division and hatred. Stop your selective judgment, and you are not being fair to Kenyans," Ichung'wah added.

At the same time, Ruto urged members of the clergy not to tolerate insults at the altar, vowing to answer any attack directed at him.