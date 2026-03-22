Editor's Review Laikipia University has announced the tragic death of a first-year student who lost his life during a hiking excursion in Nyandarua County.

Laikipia University has announced the tragic death of a first-year student who lost his life during a hiking excursion in Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Saturday, March 21, the university identified the deceased as Hillary Vulimu, a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media student, whose life was cut short after a hiking accident at Subukia View Point.

"It is with profound sorrow that Laikipia University announces the untimely passing of Hillary Vulimu, Registration Number HD/COM/3444/25. He was a cherished first-year student who was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media.

"Hillary tragically lost his life following an accident at Subukia View Point on Friday, 20th March 2026, while hiking with fellow students, when he was struck by a rock," the statement read.

According to the university, fellow students acted swiftly after the incident, rushing him to a nearby medical facility for urgent care before he was referred for specialized treatment.

"Following the incident, the students promptly arranged for his transport to Michael Nursing Home, Subukia for immediate first aid. The facility referred him to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

"The hospital organized an ambulance to have him transferred to Nyahururu with coordination with the University. Regrettably, he passed away while at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital casualty receiving treatment," the statement added.

File image of image of a Do Not Cross signage

University officials, led by the Dean of Students, moved quickly to support both the family and affected students, while coordinating necessary arrangements at the hospital.

"The University, through the Dean of Students (DOS), visited the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital to oversee all necessary arrangements. The University also immediately contacted Hillary's parents, to break the sad news while also assuring them of our unwavering support during this profoundly painful time," the statement noted.

The institution expressed deep sorrow over the loss, urging students and the wider university community to stand together in mourning and offer support to the bereaved family.

"As a community, we are devastated by this loss. We appeal to students and the entire Laikipia University community to show support and tolerance at this time of sorrow," the statement continued

The university also issued a safety advisory, warning students against venturing into potentially dangerous areas, especially during the ongoing rainy season, and called for sensitivity in handling content related to the incident.

"We also wish to urge all students to avoid risky areas, particularly during this rainy season when rocks may be loose and trails can be hazardous. Furthermore, we strongly advise against sharing videos or photos of the incident, as such actions only exacerbate the anguish of Hillary's parents, relatives, and friends," the statement concluded.

This comes days after three Kenyatta University students were confirmed dead after a 33-seater matatu overturned in Kibwezi along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

Speaking on Friday, March 20, Chyulu Assistant Commissioner William Tonui confirmed that the three died on the spot.

Tonui explained that the accident occurred when the driver lost control as he tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the highway.

"The vehicle rolled multiple times in the Machinery area. Three people died on the spot, and others sustained injuries," he stated.

Tonui confirmed that six passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Kibwei Sub-County Referral Hospital, where they received treatment.

Survivors were successfully pulled out of the wreckage by officers from the Kenya Red Cross and an emergency response team from the Machakos County Government.

He stated that the bodies of the deceased were ferried to the Makindu morgue, awaiting identification by family members and autopsies.

The 33-seater matatu belonging to the Lopha Sacco was towed to the Kibwezi Police Station, where further investigations into the accident will be conducted.

Preliminary reports indicate that the students were on an excursion trip to the Coast, where they planned to visit Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.