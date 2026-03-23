Editor's Review Chinese Vice President Han Zheng has arrived in Kenya for a four-day state visit.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng has arrived in Kenya for a four-day state visit.

Zheng landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday, March 22 night and was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, China’s Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, and Kenya’s Ambassador to China Willy Bett.

File image of Musalia Mudavadi receiving Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at JKIA.

Mudavadi, in a statement after receiving Zheng, said the visit underscores the relations between Kenya and China.

“Welcomed to Kenya, H.E. Han Zheng, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, upon his arrival for a four-day State Visit.

“His visit underscores the strong and enduring relations between Kenya and China, and our shared commitment to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation,” said Mudavadi.

File image of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng with Musalia Mudavadi.

Zheng’s visit to Kenya will include a series of high-level engagements to strengthen collaboration across key sectors and expand trade and investment.

The Chinese Vice President’s visit is also aimed at deepening the Kenya–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Zheng’s visit is part of his diplomatic tour of Africa, which will also take him to South Africa and Seychelles.

File image of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng holding talks with Musalia Mudavadi.

In an update on Friday, March 20, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Zheng’s visit to Africa is scheduled to run from March 22 to 30.

The ministry's spokesperson said the trips follow invitations extended by Deputy Presidents Kithure Kindiki of Kenya and Paul Mashatile of South Africa, as well as by Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay.

China is one of Kenya’s leading development partners, collaborating closely in infrastructure, trade, and investment.

Zheng’s visit comes days after President William Ruto presided over the launch of the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba.

Speaking at the launch in Narok County on Thursday, March 19, he said the SGR extension is necessary to unlock its full potential.

The project is being constructed by the China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC).