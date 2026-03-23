Editor's Review Allans Ademba, the activist behind the 'Niko Kadi' slogan, has hit out at President William Ruto over jumping on the phrase.

Allans Ademba, the activist behind the 'Niko Kadi' slogan, has hit out at President William Ruto over jumping on the phrase.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, March 22 night, Ademba accused the President of intellectual theft.

“It was intellectual theft when our president came and said ‘Niko Kadi’. Bro, what card are you on? We are here to get you out,” said Ademba.

At the same time, Ademba warned politicians against trying to capitalise on the ‘Niko Kadi’ slogan.

He noted that some politicians have been trying to reach out to him, offering campaign lorries for the movement.

File image of Allans Ademba mobilising young people to register as voters.

“They have approached us. I have been receiving phone calls. If a lorry appears on Tuesday at our rallies in Kibra, Langata, the five Embakasi constituencies, at anniversary towers, we are going to chase those lorries away, and we are going to burn them or stone them. We are not going to allow politicians to hijack,” Ademba stated.

On Saturday, March 22, while launching the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Kisumu to Malaba, President Ruto welcomed the voter registration push.

The Head of State declared that he is ready for the 2027 general election.

“I want to tell you that we are ready, and we are on a card (Tuko Kadi). We are ready for you when the time comes,” said President Ruto.

The Niko Kadi campaign is a new wave among the youths, encouraging them to register as voters ahead of next year’s elections.

The campaign leverages social media, with participants documenting their registration process and sharing it online.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is currently conducting the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise at the constituency level and Huduma centres.

Eligible Kenyans can visit their constituency offices to register as new voters or transfer their current registration to another electoral area.

They may also update or correct their voter details, as well as verify their registration status.

Members of the public may also update or correct their voter details, as well as verify their registration status.