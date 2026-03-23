Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a traffic disruption along the Kitale–Morpus highway after floods cut off a section of the route.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a traffic disruption along the Kitale–Morpus highway after floods cut off a section of the route.

In a traffic advisory on Sunday, March 22, KeNHA said the Chapareria–Morpus section, located one kilometre from Morpus, has been affected, rendering it impassable.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that the Chapareria – Morpus section, approximately 1 km from Morpus along the Kitale – Morpus Road, has been cut off, rendering traffic flow between the Chapareria and Sebit sections towards Lodwar unsafe for motorable traffic,” KeNHA stated.

The authority advised motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure their safety.

KeNHA directed drivers travelling from Lodwar to use the Marich Pass–Nakuru route as an alternative while restoration works continue.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli.

“Motorists plying the route from Lodwar are advised to use the Marich Pass – Nakuru route as an alternative,” the authority said.

Further, KeNHA noted that efforts are underway to restore passage along the damaged section

This comes days after KeNHA issued a traffic advisory following flooding and silt deposition along a section of the Mai Mahiu–Narok highway.

In a notice on Thursday, March 19, KeNHA said the affected section of the road is at the Kedong Ranch near Suswa.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists that this evening, the Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok (B7) Road experienced flooding and silt deposition at Kedong Ranch near Suswa,” KeNHA stated.

The authority cautioned motorists against driving through the flooded sections, warning that doing so could result in vehicles being swept away or stuck in silt deposits.

KeNHA advised motorists to use the Ngong – Suswa, Nairobi – Naivasha – Nakuru – Mau Narok – Narok and Nairobi – Naivasha – Longonot – Suswa routes to reach their destinations.