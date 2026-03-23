Editor's Review Organizers of the 'Niko Kadi' voter mobilization campaign have addressed claims that the movement is backed by political sponsors or hidden financiers.

Organizers of the 'Niko Kadi' voter mobilization campaign have dismissed claims that the movement is backed by political sponsors or hidden financiers.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, March 22, Ademba Allans framed the campaign’s "sponsorship" as symbolic of public frustrations and national concerns rather than financial backing.

"We are sponsored by Kenyans, we are sponsored by those who died in 2024, we are sponsored by the 1.3 trillion that was stolen the other day, we are sponsored by 43 million that was stolen from eCitizen. We are sponsored by the fact that RutoMustGo," he said.

Ademba explained that the initiative is focused on mobilizing citizens to register as voters, distancing the campaign from political influence and rejecting any form of external funding tied to politicians.

He criticized political leaders for what he described as a failure to encourage voter registration in the past, arguing that the current effort is filling that gap independently.

"To any politician out there, claiming or wanting to work with us, we have to say this: You had the longest time to mobilize Kenyans to register as voters, and you failed to do that. We are mobilizing Kenyans to register to vote; we do not want you anywhere in the picture.

"For now, don’t ruin this, don’t interrupt our process. This is not a politician-led mass voter registration; this is a citizen-led mass voter registration. We don’t have the money, but we don’t want your money," he added.

File image of Niko Kadi organizer Ademba Allans

Ademba further revealed that there have been attempts by political figures to associate themselves with the campaign, including alleged offers of logistical support.

However, he warned that any attempts to infiltrate or take over the movement would be met with resistance from organizers.

"They have approached us. I have been receiving phone calls. If a lorry appears on Tuesday at our rallies in Kibra, Langatta, the 5 Embakasi constituencies, at anniversary towers, we are going to chase those lorries away. We are not going to allow politicians to hijack," he further said.

Elsewhere, Ademba has hit out at President William Ruto over jumping on the phrase, accusing the president of intellectual theft.

"It was intellectual theft when our president came and said ‘Niko Kadi’. Bro, what card are you on? We are here to get you out," he stated.

On Saturday, March 22, while launching the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Kisumu to Malaba, Ruto welcomed the voter registration push.

The Head of State declared that he is ready for the 2027 general election.

"I want to tell you that we are ready, and we are on a card (Tuko Kadi). We are ready for you when the time comes," he said

The Niko Kadi campaign is a new wave among the youths, encouraging them to register as voters ahead of next year’s elections.

The campaign leverages social media, with participants documenting their registration process and sharing it online.