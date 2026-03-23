Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects and recovered 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspects and recovered 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended following an intelligence-led operation.

According to the DCI, detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by officers from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence in Lessos and arrested the two suspects who have been identified as Silas Wanjala and Job Kiberenge Sikuku.

“Acting on credible information, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by personnel from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence near Airport Church in Lessos.

“The operation led to the arrest of Silas Wanjala (24) and Job Kiberenge Sikuku (28), who remain in custody,” DCI said.

File image of recovered stolen phones in Trans Nzoia.

A search in the residence led to the recovery of 213 mobile phones of assorted types, a Pandora machine suspected to be used in mobile phone reprogramming, and three HP laptops.

All the recovered items have been secured as exhibits pending forensic analysis.

The DCI detectives are still carrying out investigations to establish the source of the devices and identify other members of the network.

“The DCI reiterates its commitment to dismantling organized criminal networks and curbing the illegal trade in electronic devices,’ the investigative agency added.

On March 13, DCI detectives arrested two suspects in connection with operating a black-market network dealing with stolen mobile phones in the Githogoro area of Runda.

In a statement, the agency said the two suspects were apprehended during an operation conducted by the Operations Action Team (OAT).

“Acting swiftly on the information, detectives from the DCI Operations Action Team (OAT) in collaboration with officers from DCI Gigiri, and augmented by their counterparts from Runda Police Station, discreetly mobilized and set out to dismantle the illicit enterprise,” DCI stated.

According to the DCI, the detectives visited a shop operating under the name “E7 Cosmetics” in Githogoro, which is believed to be used as a front for the illicit business.

Upon arrival, the detectives found two adult males, Tobias Oduor and Nickson Indasia, inside the establishment who identified themselves as the proprietors of the business.

The sleuths conducted a thorough search of the premises and uncovered a staggering cache of suspected stolen electronic devices.

The recovered items included 65 serviceable mobile phones, 7 laptops, and 52 dismantled assorted mobile phones.

All the recovered items were documented and secured through a formal inventory process while the two suspects were taken into custody.