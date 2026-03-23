Editor's Review Raphael Tuju has resurfaced after a reported disappearance that sparked concern among his family and the public.

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has resurfaced after a reported disappearance that sparked concern among his family and the public.

The incident followed events on Saturday, March 21, when Tuju had earlier raised concerns about his safety after filing a report at Karen Police Station.

Speaking after resurfacing Monday, March 23 after, Tuju explained that he had noticed suspicious movements and had already alerted authorities about it.

"I noticed I was being followed before and reported it to the authorities. On Saturday as I was going for an interview at Ramogi FM, and noticed the same vehicle from before following me only this time without plate numbers," he said.

Tuju further detailed how he managed to evade the individuals he believed were trailing him.

"Fortunately, I know Karen well and branched into Nandi Road, lost the tail, and abandoned my car," he added.

Tuju also spoke about the emotional toll the incident had taken on his family and the broader fears it raised.

"My family is traumatized and I consider myself lucky because there are many Kenyans with unmarked graves," he added.

His disappearance had raised alarm after he failed to appear for a scheduled interview at Ramogi FM at around 7 pm, with efforts to reach him proving unsuccessful.

Family members reported that he had not been seen since Saturday afternoon and that his mobile phones remained switched off, intensifying fears over his safety.

The situation escalated further on Sunday, March 22, when his son, Mano Tuju, received a call from the Officer Commanding Station at Karen Police Station informing him that Tuju’s car had been found abandoned along Miotoni Lane in Karen, Nairobi.

File image of Raphael Tuju's abandoned vehicle

Police later assisted the family in towing the vehicle to the station for further investigations, before a missing person report was filed under OB 17/22/03/2026.

Reacting to Tuju’s reappearance, Kalonzo Musyoka expressed relief while also raising concerns over security.

"We thank God that our brother is alive and well. The truth of the matter is that there is an abduction squad in town," he told the media.

Elsewhere, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has warned that the government's involvement in Tuju's property case could increase unemployment in Kenya, which is already high.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sifuna explained that the state's policy of handling commercial disputes will scare investors.

He accused President William Ruto's administration of arm-twisting investors into unfavourable terms when resolving commercial disputes, thus forcing many to shut down.

"We have a rogue regime that deploys dark arts to force outcomes in commercial disputes. No investor would put their money into such a country. It’s why the private sector is fleeing Kenya, it’s why our young people have no jobs," he stated.

Sifuna cited examples of businesses that closed operations in the country shortly after engaging in commercial disputes with the government.

"See it in the context of Rai, and the deported Chinese businessmen over a Ksh30 billion tende. It’s why we keep insisting on the values of our constitution," he added.

Sifuna explained that the government's open disregard of the law is why he has been adamant about adherence to the rule of law.

He further demanded that the state produce Tuju, since it was responsible for protecting its citizens.

Sifuna questioned why the police were deployed in Tuju's homes, yet other areas in the country had come under attack.

He wondered why five police land cruisers were stationed outside the former CS's property in Karen, yet four Kenyans lost their lives, and others were injured following a bandit attack in Marsabit County.