Editor's Review "We have a rogue regime that deploys dark arts to force outcomes in commercial disputes."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna warned that the government's involvement in former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju's property case could increase unemployment in Kenya, which is already high.

In a statement issued on Monday, March 23, Sifuna explained that the state's policy of handling commercial disputes will scare investors.

He accused President William Ruto's administration of arm-twisting investors into unfavourable terms when resolving commercial disputes, thus forcing many to shut down.

"We have a rogue regime that deploys dark arts to force outcomes in commercial disputes. No investor would put their money into such a country. It’s why the private sector is fleeing Kenya, it’s why our young people have no jobs," Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator cited examples of businesses that closed operations in the country shortly after engaging in commercial disputes with the government.

A file image of Raphael Tuji outside his Karen Property.





"See it in the context of Rai, and the deported Chinese businessmen over a Ksh30 billion tende. It’s why we keep insisting on the values of our constitution," he added.

Sifuna explained that the government's open disregard of the law is why he has been adamant about adherence to the rule of law.

He further demanded that the state produce Tuju, since it was responsible for protecting its citizens.

The Linda Mwananchi leader questioned why the police were deployed in Tuju's homes, yet other areas in the country had come under attack.

He wondered why five police land cruisers were stationed outside the former CS's property in Karen, yet four Kenyans lost their lives, and others were injured following a bandit attack in Marsabit County.

Tuju went missing from his Karen residence on Sunday. Members of the opposition alleged that he had been abducted after his car was found abandoned along a road in the city.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated that it had launched investigations into Tuju's reported disappearance after a missing person report was lodged at Karen Police Station.