Editor's Review Amin accused Tuju of staging his disappearance and vowed that he would face the full force of the law.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday, March 23, confirmed that former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuji was at his Karen residence throughout the period he was reported missing.

DCI Boss Mohammed Amin revealed that Tuju's phone signal was traced to his Karen residence despite him switching it off on Saturday.

Amin concluded that, based on investigations, the former CS stage managed his disappearance.

"Based on solid intelligence and meticulous forensic analysis, the DCI conclusively, and I am saying this without an iota of doubt, Tuju was physically present within his residence throughout the period in question.

"Even at the precise time his mobile phone was switched off at 18:18 hours on 21st March 2026, he was at his Karen residence," the DCI boss disclosed.

A file image of former CS Raphael Tuju addressing the media.



DCI Amin exposed Tuju's family for failing to cooperate with the police investigations after reporting that their kin was missing.

He explained that the deployment of officers at his residence was meant to secure the location after the matter had been escalated.

The DCI denounced Tuju's claim that he went into hiding after he was trailed by an unmarked vehicle. He alleged that the former CS only came out because the police had closed in on him.

"When confronted with the reality that police were closing in on the truth and that his deception could no longer be sustained, Tuju chose to resurface, thereby confirming the investigators’ earlier well-founded suspicion that this was a carefully staged disappearance rather than a genuine case of abduction," Amin told the press.

The DCI Director stated that the National Police Service would treat Tuju's conduct as a deliberate attempt to mislead the Kenyan public, to misdirect the law enforcement resources and undermine confidence in the very institutions tasked with protecting Kenyans.

He warned that the DCI would take action on Tuju and other politicians using abductions for sympathy seeking and advancing political courses.

"This matter will be pursued vigorously and with the full force of the law. Our objective is to curb this emerging culture of deception and restore full public confidence in our security apparatus," Amin stated.

DCI confirmed that Tuju had been arrested and booked at the Karen Police Station, where he is expected to record a comprehensive statement explaining his whereabouts.

Amin added that the former CS will be expected to explain the circumstances behind the abandoned motor vehicle, the report filed by his family and particulars of the so-called good Samaritan who gave him accommodation in Kiambu.

Earlier, Tuju explained that he had gone into hiding after being chased down by a suspicious vehicle without a registration plate.

He told the press that he was taken in by a family in Kiambu. Upon his resurfacing, he was summoned to record a statement with the police.