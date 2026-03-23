Editor's Review Kilifi County Government confirmed that the bridge was intact and safe for use.

The Kilifi County Government on Monday, March 23, assured residents that the Mnarani Bridge was safe for use amid photos showing cracks on the bridge going viral.

In a statement to the media, the County government denied the reports as false and misleading.

A joint team together with the County Security and Intelligence Committee team deployed to the bridge confirmed that the structure was sound.

"The team conducted a thorough inspection of the bridge. The assessment has confirmed that the bridge is intact, safe, and fully operational, with no such cracks as claimed," the statement read in part.

Consequently, Kilifi County called for its residents to always verify news on social media, stating that some Kenyans were out to cause public anxiety.

A file image of the multi-agency team from Kilifi County that inspected the Mnarani Bridge on March 23, 2026



"We urge members of the public to disregard the false information and avoid sharing unverified content that may cause unnecessary panic," the statement continued.

The County reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the safety of all infrastructure and will continue to work closely with relevant authorities to monitor and safeguard public assets.

The fake photo was initially shared by a social media user who called on the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to address the matter.

Members of the public suspected that the bridge could have been damaged following the on set of the heavy rainfall experienced across the country.

They expressed their concerns about using the bridge in the state that it was and whether it was at risk of collapsing.

However, they were divided on which organisation was responsible for the repair of the bridge: KeNHA, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority, or the Kenya Ferry Services jurisdiction.

Mnarani bridge is an elevated highway that connects Kilifi and Mombasa County and stands above the Indian ocean.