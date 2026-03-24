Editor's Review Laikipia University has announced an indefinite closure following unrest involving students that escalated into clashes with police and destruction of property.

Laikipia University has announced an indefinite closure following unrest involving students that escalated into clashes with police and destruction of property.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, the institution confirmed that the decision was reached during a special sitting held in the afternoon

"The 196th Special Senate Meeting of the University, held on 23rd March, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., has resolved that the University be closed with immediate effect following student unrest, engagement with police, and the subsequent destruction of property along the Laikipia-Nyahururu Highway," the statement read.

Following the closure, the university directed all students to leave the premises immediately, noting that the evacuation would be monitored by university security personnel and government agencies.

"Consequently, all students are required to vacate the University premises immediately. The University security personnel, in liaison with government security agencies, will supervise the evacuation process to ensure compliance," the statement added.

Read More Tragedy as First-Year Student Dies in Hiking Accident

The administration warned that failure to follow the directive would attract disciplinary consequences under the institution’s rules and regulations.

"Any student who fails to comply with this directive will be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with University regulations," the statement continued.

Students have been urged to await further updates regarding the reopening of the university and the continuation of academic programs.

"Further communication regarding the resumption of academic activities and related administrative arrangements will be issued through official University channels in due course," the statement concluded.

File image of Laikipia University

This came a day after Laikipia University announced the tragic death of a first-year student who lost his life during a hiking excursion in Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Saturday, March 21, the university identified the deceased as Hillary Vulimu, a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media student, whose life was cut short after a hiking accident at Subukia View Point.

"It is with profound sorrow that Laikipia University announces the untimely passing of Hillary Vulimu, Registration Number HD/COM/3444/25. He was a cherished first-year student who was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media.

"Hillary tragically lost his life following an accident at Subukia View Point on Friday, 20th March 2026, while hiking with fellow students, when he was struck by a rock," the statement read.

According to the university, fellow students acted swiftly after the incident, rushing him to a nearby medical facility for urgent care before he was referred for specialized treatment.

"Following the incident, the students promptly arranged for his transport to Michael Nursing Home, Subukia for immediate first aid. The facility referred him to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

"The hospital organized an ambulance to have him transferred to Nyahururu with coordination with the University. Regrettably, he passed away while at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital casualty receiving treatment," the statement added.

University officials, led by the Dean of Students, moved quickly to support both the family and affected students, while coordinating necessary arrangements at the hospital.

"The University, through the Dean of Students (DOS), visited the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital to oversee all necessary arrangements. The University also immediately contacted Hillary's parents to break the sad news while also assuring them of our unwavering support during this profoundly painful time," the statement noted.

The institution expressed deep sorrow over the loss, urging students and the wider university community to stand together in mourning and offer support to the bereaved family.

"As a community, we are devastated by this loss. We appeal to students and the entire Laikipia University community to show support and tolerance at this time of sorrow," the statement continued

The university also issued a safety advisory, warning students against venturing into potentially dangerous areas, especially during the ongoing rainy season, and called for sensitivity in handling content related to the incident.

"We also wish to urge all students to avoid risky areas, particularly during this rainy season when rocks may be loose and trails can be hazardous. Furthermore, we strongly advise against sharing videos or photos of the incident, as such actions only exacerbate the anguish of Hillary's parents, relatives, and friends," the statement concluded.