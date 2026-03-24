Editor's Review Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of dividing his family.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of dividing his family.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, Kuria alleged that Gachagua is deliberately dividing his family to embarrass him.

The former Gatundu South lawmaker vowed to fight back against Gachagua, warning that the former DP would ‘lose weight’ going forward.

“Dear Rigathi Gachagua. You have divided my family in order to embarrass me. The same way you have tried to divide Kenyans along tribal lines, thinking you are embarrassing William Ruto. Going forward, you will lose a lot of weight,” Kuria stated.

Kuria’s claims come after his brother Aloise Kinyanjui joined Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

File image of Rigathi Gachagua with Aloise Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui, who is aiming for the Juja Constituency Parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, has since become one of Gachagua’s close allies, accompanying him to rallies and events in Mt Kenya.

On Saturday, March 21, Kinyanjui hit out at Kuria over claims that MPs who will be elected on the DCP ticket will be bought by the government after the 2027 elections.

“I want to address Moses Kuria because he is my mother’s son. The other day he said DCP would sweep all the MP seats in the Mt. Kenya region. On that, we give him a tick, but he added something bad. He said that he will buy off DCP MPs. We are telling him maybe he should go buy his wife,” Kinyanjui stated.

This comes days after Gachagua accused Kuria of betraying the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Monday, March 17, the former Deputy President rebuked Kuria over the claims that leaders who will be elected on a DCP ticket will be bought.

“I saw one traitor from Gatundu South who is allied to Ruto, saying that all MPs from the Mt. Kenya region will be elected on the DCP ticket. He is right, but he went on to claim that once elected, Ruto will buy them off. Let me tell you, Ruto will not buy them because he will be in Sugoi,” said Gachagua.

In response, Kuria said Mt Kenya leaders who will secure positions in the 2027 General Election would take responsibility for shaping the future of the region since Gachagua is barred from holding a public office.

“The only consolation is that the rest of us who will hold public offices in 2027 will sit down and chart the future of our region irrespective of whichever party we will be elected on,” said Kuria.