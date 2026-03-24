Editor's Review The government has issued an advisory to motorists following flooding along the Kericho-Awasi-Kisumu road after the Nyando River burst its banks.

The government has issued an advisory to motorists following flooding along the Kericho-Awasi-Kisumu road after the Nyando River burst its banks.

In a statement on Monday, March 23, the Office of the Government Spokesperson confirmed that water levels had risen at Ahero Bridge, spilling onto the roadway and making the route hazardous.

"The Government wishes to notify the public that River Nyando has burst its banks at Ahero Bridge along the Kericho-Awasi-Kisumu road. The river has overflowed onto the roadway, with water levels continuing to rise and posing a significant risk to motorists and other road users," the statement read.

As such, authorities directed motorists to avoid the affected stretch and instead use designated alternative routes to ensure safety and maintain traffic flow.

"Accordingly, in line with an advisory from the Traffic Commandant of the Nyanza Region, all motorists and other road users along this route are advised to use alternative routes.

"Traffic to and from Kisumu is hereby directed to divert at Timboroa through Lesos to Kapsabet-Chavakali-Kisumu until the situation stabilizes," the statement added.

File image of Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura

The government warned that the risk is heightened at night, when visibility is poor and it becomes difficult for drivers to gauge the depth and force of the floodwaters.

"This advisory is especially critical during the hours of darkness, when it may be difficult to accurately determine the depth and strength of the flowing water.

"The Government continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as necessary. Road users are urged to exercise caution and comply fully with this directive," the statement concluded.

This comes barely a day after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a traffic disruption along the Kitale-Morpus highway after floods cut off a section of the route.

In a traffic advisory on Sunday, March 22, KeNHA said the Chapareria-Morpus section, located one kilometre from Morpus, has been affected, rendering it impassable.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that the Chapareria – Morpus section, approximately 1 km from Morpus along the Kitale – Morpus Road, has been cut off, rendering traffic flow between the Chapareria and Sebit sections towards Lodwar unsafe for motorable traffic," KeNHA stated.

The authority advised motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure their safety.

KeNHA directed drivers travelling from Lodwar to use the Marich Pass-Nakuru route as an alternative while restoration works continue.

"Motorists plying the route from Lodwar are advised to use the Marich Pass-Nakuru route as an alternative," the authority added.