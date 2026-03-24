Editor's Review Tom Mboya University has invited qualified candidates to apply for multiple positions across its academic and administrative departments.

Tom Mboya University has announced a recruitment drive, inviting qualified candidates to apply for multiple positions across its academic and administrative departments.

The vacancy advertisement released on Tuesday, March 24, outlines dozens of openings spanning professorial ranks, lecturing roles, and administrative functions.

Within the academic division, the university is seeking to fill one position for Professor of Architecture and one position for Associate Professor in Aquatic and Fishery Science/Blue Economy.

At the Senior Lecturer level, the university has advertised one position each in a wide range of disciplines, including Architecture, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Software Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, Cyber Security and Forensics, Data Science, Public Health, and Environmental Planning and Management.

Others are International Relations, Governance and Public Policy, Sustainable Blue Economy, Education in Technology, Food Science, Forensic Science, Project Management, Remote Sensing/GIS/Geomatics, and Building Technology/Building Science.

At the Lecturer level, the university is offering two positions in each discipline.

These include Architecture, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Software Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing, Cyber Security and Forensics, Data Science, Public Health, Environmental Planning and Management, International Relations, Governance and Public Policy, and Sustainable Blue Economy.

Additional Lecturer positions, each with two vacancies, are available in Education in Technology, Food Science, Ecotourism, Hotel and Institutional Management, Remote Sensing/GIS/Geomatics, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Building Technology/Building Science, Religion, Criminology, History, Kiswahili, English, and Literature.

In the administration category, the university has also advertised several positions.

These include one vacancy for Senior Systems Administrator, one for Legal Officer, and one for Assistant Internal Auditor.

There are two positions available for Assistant Accountant, while Assistant Procurement Officer, Clerk of Works, and Security Officer each have one vacancy.

Additionally, one position each is available for Technologist in Surveying/GIS/Geomatics and Technologist in Building Technology/Building Science.

Applicants are required to submit detailed applications, including certified copies of academic and professional certificates, along with other supporting documents.

The university has specified both physical submission and electronic application options, with a strict deadline set for April 14, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

The institution noted that all appointments will be on permanent and pensionable terms or contract basis, depending on the role and applicable government regulations.

The university encouraged applications from persons with disabilities, marginalized groups, and minorities, while warning that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.





Elsewhere, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has announced 109 vacancies for Kenyans, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for the job opportunities.

The vacancies in the authority include: Director-Technical Directorate (1), Compliance Officer II (20), Market and Product Development Officer II (1), Records Management Officer II (1), Crops Development Officer II (10), and Security Officer II (5).

Others are: Statistics Officer II (10), Assistant Compliance Officer III (26), Assistant Quality Assurance Officer III (10), Artisan III-Mechanical (2), Artisan III-Electrical (2), Artisan III-Plumbing (1), Baler III (6), Drivers III (9), and Office Assistant III (5).

Interested candidates are required to visit the authority’s website at www.afa.go.ke to apply for the vacancies not later than 2.00 pm on April 14, 2026.

AFA also said shortlisted candidates must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity by submitting clearance certificates from relevant institutions.

Further, the authority warned applicants that any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

AFA also cautioned applicants against presenting fake certificates and documents and paying any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.