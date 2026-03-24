Editor's Review The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an employee of the Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company in connection with an alleged bribery scheme.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an employee of the Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company in connection with an alleged bribery scheme.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, the agency said the suspect was apprehended following a complaint from a member of the public.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) employee over allegations of bribery.

"The suspect, Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on March 23, 2026, following a complaint by a member of the public who claimed the officer demanded Ksh15,000 to facilitate the replacement of a confiscated water meter in Langa Langa Estate," the statement read.

EACC explained that it acted swiftly on the complaint, setting up a sting operation that resulted in the suspect being caught in the act.

"Acting on the complaint, EACC conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving the bribe. During the arrest, EACC investigators recovered Ksh15,000 on hand, Ksh100,000 hidden in socks, and Ksh18,000 from his coat pocket," the statement added.

File image of the NAWASCO employee

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken in for processing and later released on cash bail as investigations continue.

"The suspect was taken to the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office, Nakuru, for processing and later detained at Central Police Station. He was released on a police cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending the conclusion of the investigation," the statement concluded.

This comes days after EACC arrested a court assistant attached to the Mombasa Law Courts over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 18, EACC said the suspect, Ben Wambua Muthoka, is accused of attempting to interfere with the judicial process by demanding money in exchange for manipulating access to a court file.

"The suspect, Ben Wambua Muthoka, based at the Mombasa Law Courts, allegedly demanded Ksh10,000 from a complainant in exchange for concealing or withholding a court file in which the complainant is an accused in an ongoing criminal matter. The act was intended to delay or frustrate the judicial process," the statement read.

EACC explained that it acted after confirming the allegations through preliminary investigations, which informed the decision to carry out an operation targeting the suspect.

"Upon receipt of the bribery complaint on March 13, 2026, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations that confirmed the bribe demand and subsequently mounted an operation on March 17, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect as he received the money," the statement added.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken into custody and processed at the Commission’s regional office before being detained at a local police station.

"The suspect was taken to the Commission’s Lower Coast Regional Office, Mombasa, for processing and later held overnight at Central Police Station. He has since been released on cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending the conclusion of the investigation," the statement concluded.