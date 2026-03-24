Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has announced that rainfall will continue across several parts of the country this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has announced that rainfall will continue across several parts of the country this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, March 24, the weatherman predicted that the intensity of the rains would decrease as the week progresses.

“Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country, though amounts are likely to reduce as the week progresses,” read the forecast in part.

The department also predicted high daytime temperatures of above 30°C in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

On the other hand, parts of the Central Highlands and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience cool nights of below 10°C.

File image of a weather station.

“Daytime temperatures above 30°C expected in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya. Cool nights (<10°C) likely in parts of the Central Highlands and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro,” KMD added.

The forecast comes days after the Ministry of Interior warned of heavy showers across several counties.

In a statement, CS Kipchumba Murkomen said the rains would peak over the weekend before easing slightly, though several regions will continue to receive rainfall.

"The rains are expected to intensify between tomorrow, Friday, and Monday, before gradually easing on Tuesday.

"However, rainfall will still persist in several regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the central highlands, including Nairobi," said Murkomen.

The Interior CS further outlined specific safety measures for residents, particularly those in vulnerable regions.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving or walking through flowing water; be cautious of flash floods, even in areas where it has not rained heavily; avoid sheltering under trees or near metal structures during storms; and remain at high alert in landslide-prone areas, especially in hilly regions such as the Aberdares and Mt. Kenya slopes," Murkomen advised.