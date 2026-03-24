Editor's Review United Opposition leaders have announced plans to move to court following the controversial arrest of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

United Opposition leaders have announced plans to move to court following the controversial arrest of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa said they will demand due process and respect for the rule of law, the Constitution, and all laws, including the National Police Service Act.

He claimed that the conduct of the police during Tuju’s arrest failed to meet the standards outlined in the National Police Service Act, which requires officers to operate as a service guided by professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights.

“Today, we head to Court after all the Tuju arrest drama yesterday, where he was manhandled by DCI officers who forcefully tried to remove him from Hon Kalonzo’s car and bundle him into their Subaru, in the process seriously injuring his back that had been previously injured in a car accident. Also injured was a young medic who was attending to him at Karen police station,” said Wamalwa.

The DAP-K leader went on to raise concerns about the issue surrounding Tuju, suggesting intimidation from the state.

File image of united opposition leaders at Karen Police Station.

“There is more than meets the eye in the manner the Tuju issue has been handled by the State and the level of force deployed from his Dari hotel where hundreds of goons and police officers, Land Cruisers and Subarus swarmed at ungodly hours, to his Karen residence and Karen police station where he was roughed up with his lawyers and doctors,” added Wamalwa.

Tuju was arrested and detained on Monday, March 23, moments after he resurfaced following reports of him missing.

According to Lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, police officers bundled the ex-Cabinet Secretary into a Subaru vehicle.

"We were told that we are coming to Karen Police Station. They have pushed him into a Subaru and said that they want to take him to another station,” he stated.

The lawyer also claimed that Tuju was injured by the officers in the process of arresting him.

"As we speak, Tuju is unwell; they have hurt his back. That was serious violence, and we are waiting for the doctors to advise us on how to deal with this medical emergency," Njiru claimed.

Addressing the media on Monday evening, DCI Boss Mohammed Amin said Tuju was at his Karen residence throughout the period he was reported missing.

Amin revealed that Tuju's phone signal was traced to his Karen residence despite him switching it off on Saturday.

"Based on solid intelligence and meticulous forensic analysis, the DCI conclusively, and I am saying this without an iota of doubt, Tuju was physically present within his residence throughout the period in question.

"Even at the precise time his mobile phone was switched off at 18:18 hours on 21st March 2026, he was at his Karen residence," the DCI boss disclosed.