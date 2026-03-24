Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has released the latest update on the ongoing floods, revealing a rising death toll and widespread destruction of property.

The Ministry of Interior has released the latest update on the ongoing floods, revealing a rising death toll and widespread destruction across multiple counties.

According to the update issued on Tuesday, March 24, the death toll has reached 88, while three people remain missing.

At the same time, approximately 34,150 people have been displaced.

The impact has been felt across a wide geographical area, with counties such as Nairobi, Narok, Kiambu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni, Busia, Wajir, Kisii, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Machakos, Kericho, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and West Pokot also reporting significant damage.

Infrastructure and essential services have been severely disrupted; several roads and bridges have been rendered impassable, power outages reported in multiple regions, and water supply lines damaged.

Schools have also been affected, forcing temporary closures in some flood-hit areas.

File image of the Kitale-Morpus road affected by floods

The floods have caused extensive damage to key infrastructure and livelihoods, including the inundation of residential areas, destruction of farms, and flooding of markets and businesses.

Regionally, the Nairobi region has recorded the highest number of fatalities at 37 followed by the Eastern region with 21 deaths and the Rift Valley region with eight.

The Nyanza region has reported seven deaths, while the Coast region has recorded five. The Central region has reported three fatalities, while no deaths have been recorded in the Western region.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department announced that rainfall will continue across several parts of the country this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, March 24, the weatherman predicted that the intensity of the rains would decrease as the week progresses.

"Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country, though amounts are likely to reduce as the week progresses," read the forecast in part.

The department also predicted high daytime temperatures of above 30°C in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

On the other hand, parts of the Central Highlands and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience cool nights of below 10°C.

"Daytime temperatures above 30°C expected in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya. Cool nights (<10°C) likely in parts of the Central Highlands and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro," KMD added.