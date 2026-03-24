Editor's Review MCK asked media houses to redact offensive words when reporting hate speech for public-interest purposes.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) on Tuesday, 24 March, reminded media houses to implement a seven-second delay when covering live news.

MCK stated that it had noted a rising trend in inflammatory and derogatory language by politicians during rallies, which often receive live coverage.

It explained that the live feed from rallies, if left unchecked, could undermine the practise of journalism in the country. The Council called for Clause 11 of the Code of Conduct for Media Practice in Kenya.

"Clause 11 of the Code states as follows: a mandatory delay for live broadcasts - A media enterprise shall incorporate a minimum seven-second delay in live broadcasts to prevent the unintended publication of material that violates this Code," MCK noted.

The Council explained that a well-regulated media ecosystem should uphold freedom of expression while ensuring responsibility and accountability.

A file image of members of the press covering a live event on Kenya.



MCK explained that although the media sector is not responsible for utterances made at political rallies or other public gatherings, once such remarks are transmitted via a media platform, they become subject to media regulations

"Media houses should ensure that editorial content, news items or commentaries are not published in a manner likely to inflame passions or aggravate tensions.

"When reporting hate speech for public-interest purposes, offensive words must be redacted," the statement continued.

It stated that despite serving public interest and promoting democracy, media houses covering the rallies live would bear legal responsibility for any litigation that arises from the clips.

"Any legal infractions arising from such content - whether hate speech or other harmful material - ultimately attract legal responsibility on the part of the platform or publisher that disseminates it," the statement read in part.

Consequently, MCK reminded all media houses to remain vigilant and to take pre-emptive action to avoid breaching the Code of Ethics.

The statement comes amid a bitter exchange between President William Ruto and the leaders from the United Opposition.

Political leaders have gone at each other, hurling insults, touching on body shaming, and making unverified allegations about one another during rallies.

The Church has attempted to intervene in the verbal altercation and warned that they could spark tension in the country ahead of the 2027 elections.