Editor's Review KeNHA notified motorists and the public that traffic flow at Globe Roundabout had been restored

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) on Wednesday, March 25, announced that the Globe Roundabout section of Thika Road is now accessible to motorists.





In a statement by KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli, he confirmed that traffic flow had been restored at the section.





"KeNHA wishes to notify motorists and the public that traffic flow at Globe Roundabout along Thika Superhighway (A2) has been restored. Motorists can now resume normal travel along this section," the statement read in part.





The area had been warded off from the public for two weeks, to allow for construction works around the area.





"The temporary closure, effected on March 12, 2026, was to facilitate reinstatement works at the Nairobi River Bridge, which had slowed movement between Nairobi CBD, Kipande Road, and Thika Superhighway," the statement continued.





A file image of the notice issued by KeNHA on March 25, 2026.







Kimeli appreciated the cooperation, patience, and understanding demonstrated by motorists and residents during the period.





Several roads were barricaded to allow the engineers to work on the bridge. Consequently, motorists heading in and out of the Central Business District experienced heavy traffic.





The majority of the public vehicles and matatus from Thika Road were forced to drop passengers at Fig Tree Area, forcing commuters to walk to the CBD.





Other matatu operators opted to use alternative routes and accessed the city through the Kamukunji Market and other routes.





The bridge was part of the infrastructure in Nairobi City that was damaged by floodwaters during the rainy season.





The Nairobi County Government has embarked on restoring the drainage system in the county and fixing the roads damaged at the onset of heavy rainfall.





Several structures, including the public toilets at the National Archives, have been brought down in a bid to clear the path of the city sewerage system.