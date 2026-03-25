Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power Interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power Interruptions that will affect parts of nine counties on Thursday, March 26, as part of routine maintenance works.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 25, the company said most areas expected to be without power between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

In Nairobi, the power interruptions will affect sections of Westlands and Karen from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Areas in Westlands set to be impacted include Peponi Road, Lower Kabete Road, General Mathenge, Mwanzi Road, Glam Hotel, KAM, Bid Wood Apartments, KANHA Plaza, Westlands Square, Oil Libya Westlands and Ring Road, alongside adjacent customers.

In Karen, the outage will affect Karen Police, Tree Lane, St. Elizabeth Secondary School, Windyridge, Talisman, Asmara, Westwood, Ngong Dairy, Mwitu Estate, Mutero Ridge, Kerarapon Road, KCB Leadership Centre, Karen Community Church and Ngong View Estate.

In the North Rift region, parts of Uasin Gishu County including Lingwai, Chuiyat and Bindura will experience outages between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M., affecting areas such as Bindura, Lengwai, Chuiyat, Kamuywo and Usalama Koisagat.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Within the Central Rift region, areas in Samburu County including Suguta, Mararal and Kisima will be affected from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., with locations such as Suguta, Kisima, Lonyek, Yare, Mararal Township, Ngamata, Kirimor, Poror and Churo listed among those impacted.

In the Mt. Kenya region, several counties will also face disruptions.

In Nyeri County, areas including Gatugi and Gura will be without power from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., affecting Gatugi Coffee Factory, Mbari ya Ngai, Giathenge Market, Gathera Market, Karima Mission, Gura Coffee Factory, FT Nyamu Secondary School, Kiagi and Kagongo.

Similarly, parts of Laikipia County such as Sirimon, Timau and Ngusishi will experience a longer outage period starting earlier at 8:00 A.M. through to 5:00 P.M.

Areas listed include Kalalu, Ibis Farm, Sirimon, Timau Market, Ngusishi Market, Kwa Nganga Market, Batian Farm, Big Flower Farm, Timaflor, River Side and Maritati Market.

In Kirinyaga County, the outage will affect Difathas, Karuagi and Piai areas from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., including Kajiji Village, parts of Gathoge, Oriental Hotel, Tugen and PI Karuagi.

In the North Eastern region, parts of Kiambu County will also be affected.

Areas including Ndumbuini and parts of Kinoo 87 will experience outages from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., impacting Ndumbuini Market, UON Kabete Veterinary area, Uthiru 87, Uthiru Girls, Njathaini, Kanyariri Market and Kanyariri Police.

Additional areas such as Kamangu and Runana, including KARI, Rumwe and Mugumoini, will also be affected within the same timeframe.

In the Coast region, parts of Mombasa County, specifically Miritini, will be affected from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Areas listed include AVA Miritini, KTDA, Faw Jomvu, Brollo, New KCC, Agol, Vikobani, Bonje Police, KIG and Fortune.

Meanwhile, in Kilifi County, areas such as Baricho and Pishimwenga will also face outages during the same hours, including Baricho Water Works.