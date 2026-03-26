Editor's Review The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has warned the public about fraudulent interview appointment letters circulating among job seekers.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has warned the public about fraudulent interview appointment letters circulating among job seekers.

In a statement on Thursday, March 26, KeRRA cautioned that the letters are part of a scam targeting unsuspecting applicants.

"The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) wishes to notify the public about fake letters that falsely claim applicants have been shortlisted for interviews and require payment in advance," the statement read.

KeRRA clarified that it does not charge any fees at any stage of its recruitment process and urged the public to remain vigilant.

It added that all official communication is only made through its verified channels, including its website, social media platforms, telephone, and official email.

KeRRA also called on members of the public to report any suspicious activities linked to the scam.

"We urge the public to report any letters, messages, or individuals who request payment in connection with the job opportunities at KeRRA. The Authority has reported the matter to the relevant authorities for investigation," the statement added.

File image of KeRRA Director General Jackson Magondu

Elsewhere, this comes a week after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued a warning over an increase in fraudulent messages targeting job seekers.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 17, the agency clarified that the messages circulating are fake and not linked to its official hiring procedures.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to inform the public of a rise in fraudulent messages and emails falsely claiming to be associated with the KeNHA recruitment processes," the statement read.

KeNHA revealed that several individuals have already reported being contacted by unknown persons posing as KeNHA officials.

"The Authority has received numerous reports from individuals who have been contacted by unknown persons requesting personal information or payment of fees in exchange for job opportunities," the statement added.

KeNHA clarified that its recruitment process does not involve any form of payment at any stage.

"KeNHA would like to clearly state that all recruitment is conducted strictly through official channels; KeNHA does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process," the statement further read.

As such, the agency urged the public to remain alert and verify any communication claiming to originate from the authority.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant. Always verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to originate from KeNHA.

"Official correspondence will only be issued through verified email addresses and published on our official website," the statement concluded.