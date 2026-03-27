Editor's Review The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has addressed concerns over reports claiming that low-cost mobile phones will be banned in the country.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has addressed concerns over reports claiming that low-cost mobile phones will be banned in the country.

The clarification, issued on Thursday, March 26, follows debate after the release of the Technical Specifications for Mobile Cellular Devices 2026 on Tuesday, March 24.

The authority dismissed claims circulating on online platforms that suggested the move targets affordable or entry-level devices.

"The Authority notes with concern the widespread misrepresentation suggesting that the notice seeks to ban or phase out the use of low-cost or entry-level mobile phones in Kenya. These claims are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the Authority's regulatory intent," the statement read.

The CA explained that the updated technical specifications are part of its mandate to enhance consumer protection, improve device compatibility, reduce electronic waste, and align Kenya with global standards in device manufacturing and sustainability.

The regulator clarified that the new rules apply specifically to the approval process for devices entering the Kenyan market, including smartphones, feature phones, and tablets.

"The new specifications update the technical requirements used during the type approval process for mobile cellular devices (including smartphones, feature phones, and tablets) intended for sale, importation, assembly or use in Kenya," the statement added.

The CA added that the changes introduce updated requirements on charging interfaces for new devices seeking approval.

"The specifications require that effective March 24th, 2026, all mobile cellular devices seeking type approval must use USB Type-C as the charging interface, and that the charging cable must also be detachable from the power adapter, in line with global best practices," the statement continued.

File image of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) CEO David Mugonyi

The authority reassured Kenyans that devices already in use or previously approved will not be affected by the new directive.

"Phones and tablets that were already type-approved prior to March 24, 2026, or that are already in circulation and in use by Kenyans, remain fully legal. There is no ban on the use, ownership, or continued sale of existing stock that was previously approved," the statement noted.

It also clarified that devices already in transit to the country or awaiting shipment will not be impacted by the updated requirements.

"Already, type-approved mobile devices that are in shipment and en route to the country or awaiting shipment are not affected by the new requirements. For context, no importation of mobile devices happens without first obtaining type approval from the Authority," the statement explained.

The CA noted that technical specifications guide the evaluation of new applications and therefore, do not require a transition period.

"It is important to note that technical specifications form the basis for the evaluation of new type approval applications for mobile devices, hence do not require a transitional period," the statement concluded.

This comes over a month after CA flagged 21 non-type-approved mobile phone brands as unsafe for use by the public.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 10, CA Director General David Mugonyi said the authority has noted an influx of non-type-approved mobile phones in the market.

Mugonyi warned members of the public that the non-type approved mobile devices pose potential health risks to users.

"The Authority, through a Type Approval process, ensures that all ICT devices comply with national and international standards related to safety, health, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), thereby protecting consumers from hazardous products, minimizing health risks, and preventing harmful interference with other electronic equipment.

"Through market surveillance, the Authority has noted an influx of Non-Type Approved mobile phones which pose a safety and health risk to the users," read the statement in part.

The 21 flagged mobile brands include Tinsik, Realfone, F+, Fonrox, Mez, Nemojo, Vue, Bundy, Qqmee, U-Fm, Chatada, Superx, Momofly, Wr, X.Oda, Smba, Q-Seven, Ugbad, Ft, Raeno, and Switch.

The regulator also prohibited vendors from selling the 21 flagged brands to members of the public.

"The authority therefore advises the public not to buy the above non-type-approved brands of mobile phones, and vendors are strictly prohibited from selling the same," the statement added.