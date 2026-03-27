Editor's Review The Linda Mwanachi meeting at Ufangamano House on Friday, March 27, was temporarily disrupted after police officers attempted to storm the gathering.

The Linda Mwanachi meeting at Ufangamano House on Friday, March 27, was temporarily disrupted after police officers attempted to storm the gathering.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who was addressing the attendees, was forced to cut short his speech and ask the officers to leave the premises.

"The police are not allowed to enter here. You should stay outside and protect us; please do not disrupt our meeting. We respect you, we are your brothers, and we are peaceful. So why are you coming in?" Sifuna pleaded with the officers.

Siaya Governor James Orengo joined Sifuna and warned the officers against attempting to disrupt the meeting.

Orengo said the officers will face consequences if they attempt to assault anyone in the meeting.

Screengrab image of Linda Mwananchi team at Ufangamano house.

“I want to tell the police that any assault on any one of us will be met with consequences. We will pursue you and hold you accountable, and we will also go after those who sent you,” said Orengo.

The Linda Mwananchi team stood their ground, forcing police officers to retreat from attempting to evict them from Ufangamano House.

Earlier, the officers barricaded the road leading to the Ufangamano house, blocking anyone from getting into the building.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed water cannons and officers armed with batons.

However, the Linda Mwananchi team managed to breach the police barricade and access the Ufungamano House.

The faction is holding a parallel meeting from the ODM National Delegates Conference (NDC) being held at the Jamhuri Showground.

The team, which is led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, described their meeting as the 'People’s NDC.

The wing is opposed to the leadership of ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and opposed to the idea of the ODM party backing President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.