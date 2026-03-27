Editor's Review The Government Spokesperson has announced the awarding of a Ksh2.47 billion contract to upgrade the Rumuruti-Mutara-Nanyuki road to bitumen.

The Government Spokesperson has announced the awarding of a Ksh2.47 billion contract to upgrade the Rumuruti-Mutara-Nanyuki road to bitumen.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, the Government Spokesperson said the move is aimed at modernizing Laikipia’s key corridor and enhancing connectivity between the county headquarters in Rumuruti and Nanyuki.

"The government awards a Ksh2.47 billion contract to upgrade the Rumuruti-Mutara-Nanyuki road to bitumen, modernizing Laikipia’s key corridor and enhancing connectivity between the county HQ in Rumuruti and the commercial hub of Nanyuki," the statement read.

The road, linking Rumuruti and Nanyuki, is expected to ease travel, improve safety, and facilitate trade for both local residents and businesses.

"The 35km Rumuruti-Mutara stretch will see reduced travel times, improved safety, and seamless trade links to the Northern Corridor, boosting transport efficiency from Laikipia’s agricultural highlands to Samburu’s pastoral markets," the statement added.

File image of construction works along the Rumuruti-Mutara-Nanyuki road

This comes a week after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) signed a contract for the upgrade of the 23.5-kilometre Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi Road.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 17, KURA confirmed that the agreement was formalized in the presence of Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

"Today, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, witnessed the signing of the EPC Contract for the dualling of the Muthaiga–Kiambu–Ndumberi Road Project at Transcom House," the statement read.

KURA added that the project will be implemented by Stecol Corporation and is expected to improve transport along the corridor.

"The 23.5 km project will be undertaken by Stecol Corporation and is expected to significantly enhance mobility, ease congestion, and support economic growth along the corridor," the statement added.