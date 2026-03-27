Editor's Review The County officer demanded Ksh70,000 to approve a wall construction and Ksh362,000 for other structures.

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Friday, March 27, arrested an officer from the Kilifi County Government for allegedly demanding a bribe to approve a construction project.

In a statement issued by the Commission, the revenue officer attached to the Approvals Section in Watamu Municipality allegedly demanded Ksh435,000 from an entrepreneur.

The victim filed a complaint with the EACC, notifying the agency of the inflated construction approval costs.

"According to the complainant, county revenue officers demanded Ksh73,000 for wall construction and Ksh362,000 for other structures. The amount is said to have been deliberately inflated for personal financial gain," the statement read in part.

The Commission launched a probe and confirmed the allegations made by the complainant.

A file image of the EACC Headquarters in Nairobi.



"Preliminary investigations confirmed a bribe demand of Ksh400,000. An operation was subsequently mounted on March 26, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect at the Watamu municipal offices," the statement continued.

Consequently, officers from the EACC arrested the suspect on allegations of bribery and abuse of office.

The accused was presented at the EACC Upper Coast Regional Office in Malindi for processing and later taken to Malindi Police Station.

However, the County Official was released on a cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending the conclusion of investigations.

The Commission cautioned public officers against engaging in corrupt practices. It reiterated its commitment to eradicating bribery at service delivery points to enhance access to quality services for all citizens.

This is the second county official arrested by the anti-graft commission this week in connection with soliciting bribes.

On March 24, an employee of the Nakuru Water and Sewerage company was arrested in an anti-bribery sting.

EACC officers recovered a total of Ksh135,000 from the staff; Ksh15,000 in hand, Ksh100,000 hidden in his socks, and Ksh18,000 in his coat pockets.