Editor's Review "I am asking for a spirit of reconciliation and understanding. A spirit of listening that does not chase away or force out."

EALA Member of Parliament (MP) Winnie Odinga has asked newly elected ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga to make room for the youth in the Orange Party.

Speaking during the Special National Delegates Convention on Friday, March 27, Winnie congratulated Oburu on his confirmation as party leader, but raised concerns about the youth being left out.

She requested her uncle to afford the youth some space in the decision-making table, during ODM's transition.

"I say this with all the humility, congratulations, Party leader. We believe that as you lead the next cycle of transition of this party, you will open the space in this party for all the millions of young people of Kenya, and you will give us our space here.

"We want to be involved, and our voices shape decisions and negotiations. We wanted decentralised power, empowering branches and grassroots," Winnie stated.

EALA MP Winnie Odinga during the ODM Special NDC at Jamuhuri Grounds on March 27, 2026.

The EALA MP pushed for a new ODM that is open to the counsel of the youth. She argued that the youth were worth more to the party than being used to push a political agenda.

Winnie told Oburu that it would benefit ODM as a party to open doors for the youth, and not close them when they want to hold the party leaders accountable.

"The new ODM must be told to work for our young people. We must create space for them instead of only calling them when we want to shout," she added.

The MP also addressed the ongoing spat between the youthful leaders and the ODM old generation. She opined that the differences needed to be resolved to reunite the party.

"I am asking for a spirit of reconciliation and understanding. A spirit of listening that does not chase away or force out," Winnie stated.

The late Raila Odinga's daughter made it clear that she had not come to the NDC to burn bridges or incite the youth against the newly elected leaders.

In his response, Oburu assured winnie that ODM was not going to expel people.Howeverm he insisted that while democracy does not mean chaos.

Winnie's name had been proposed by the ODM Nairobi branch for the position of Deputy Party Leader. The seat fell vacant after the ODM delegates decided to oust Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

However, ODM Chaiperson Gladys Wanga explained that the position would not be filled today as it was not on the agenda.