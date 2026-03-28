Editor's Review The principal was discovered dead after going missing.

Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa has broken his silence after a tragedy rocked the Kakamega County Polytechnic.

On Friday, March 27, Carolyne Khamete was discovered dead after days of going missing.

Until her death, Khameta was the principal of the county polytechnic.

She was found dead in Kisumu, according to sources.

While condoling with the institution, Governor Barasa expressed concerns about the circumstances in which the tutor died.

In a statement Saturday, March 27, the county boss revealed that state investigators were probing the circumstances surrounding Khamete's death.

"It's with great sorrow and regret that I have received the shocking news of the passing of Ms. Carolyne Khamete. Until her untimely death, Ms. Khamete was the principal of Kakamega County Polytechnic. Circumstances under which Ms. Khamete died are currently a subject of police investigations," he said.

Caroline Khamete was found dead in Kisumu.

The Kakamega County Polytechnic was Khamete's second station after joining the county administration in 2015.

She started off her journey as the principal of Matioli County Polytechnic before being transferred to Kakamega.

"Throughout her career at the County Government of Kakamega, she demonstrated great diligence, commitment, and passion in promoting technical education. Ms. Khamete has been particularly instrumental in mentoring trainees who have been sponsored by the County Government in collaboration with our development partners, some of whom had previously dropped out of the formal education system. To this particular group of students, she demonstrated remarkable understanding and compassion; thereby transforming their lives," Barasa eulogised her.

This came months after another incident involving an educator.

On November 3, 2025, Simon Isiaho, the principal of Munyuki PAG Secondary School, went missing while on his way to collect KCSE exam papers for his school.

The Kakamega branch of the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) reported that he left home around 5:30 am, stopped in Turbo to refuel, and then continued his trip.

Later, his vehicle was discovered crashed at the notorious Muge black spot near Omega, close to the Lumakanda bus park along the Eldoret–Malaba Highway, but he was not found at the scene.

His body was eventually recovered from the Kipkaren River five days later, on November 8.