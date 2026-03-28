Editor's Review Gachagua challenged those in government to quit and join his DCP now or else they won't be allowed in 2027.

Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has vowed not to allow latecomers from the current regime who will want to associate with his side in 2027.

Gachagua is on record stating that many government officials confide in him that they would join his camp in 2027 and vie with Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) tickets, but choose to keep everything under wraps to protect their jobs.

Speaking in Kirinyaga Saturday, March 28, the DCP leader declared that there would not be any window for the latecomers.

"There are those who have been employed in the government and they are saying that they will leave the government later after working. I want to say that whoever is working in the regime should leave and join DCP right now, not to work and then come out in the last minute," he said.

Launched in May 2025, DCP has been Gachagua's political vehicle, with which he wants to vie for the presidency in 2027.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

The party is among the many others in the United Opposition, which has declared its mission to unseat President William Ruto.

Gachagua has revealed his intention of making DCP Mt Kenya's go-to political outfit, saying it would dislodge the Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that swept the Mt Kenya region in 2022.

He declared that anyone from Mt Kenya not vying on DCP would be considered a traitor.

However, despite the hype and clout of DCP, the party was put to test in the recent by-elections but did not live up to the expectations.

In Mbeere North, for instance, the candidate backed by DCP did not win the constituency mini-poll, which was clinched by UDA.

Meanwhile, despite being an impeached person, Gachagua insists on being on the presidential ballot in 2027, arguing that he is the best fit to challenge Ruto out of power.

He is yet to exhaust all the avenues in court where he moved to challenge his impeachment.