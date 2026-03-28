Editor's Review Osotsi was ousted from the ODM deputy leader position by delegates at a convention attended by party leader Oburu Oginga.

Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi has said he won't challenge the decision by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates to oust him from the deputy party leader position.

The party convened a Special Delegates Conference on Friday, March 27, where Osotsi's removal was among the resolutions.

Osotsi belongs to the rebel faction in ODM. The faction dissents from the current party leader, Oburu Oginga.

Reacting to the resolution to remove him, Osotsi said he will not seek any legal redress against it, despite terming the delegates convention as an illegal one.

He blamed unnamed leaders from Western Kenya whom he suggested were eyeing the deputy party leader position.

Despite having the foundation for a legal challenge, Osotsi said he won't pursue the post, saying that he will put his focus on the cause of his faction.

"I am aware of heightened political maneuvering, particularly among some governors from the western region eyeing the position of Deputy Party Leader...Although I have strong legal grounds to challenge these decisions in court, I have made a conscious decision not to pursue litigation, choosing instead to dedicate my time and energy to advancing the true ideals of ODM party," he said.

Vihiga senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Seeming to get relief from the ouster, Osotsi said it would grant him a chance to focus on the undertakings of the ODM faction he subscribes to.

"My removal, therefore, only serves to grant me greater opportunity to engage more vigorously in championing the interests of the party and the people of Kenya," he said.

Meanwhile, he cautioned his detractors that he won't be moved by such moves as sidelining him from party posts.

Osotsi vowed to maintain his resolve in challenging what he said was an autocratic regime, adding that he won't be blackmailed to change tune and join the Oburu Oginga-led faction of ODM.

"Let it be clear that I am not a politician who can be intimidated or governed by fear and I remain steadfast in my commitment to democratic principles and national transformation. I am prepared to pay any price in pursuit of a better country for all," he said.

"We remain resolute in our mission to defend democracy and to work tirelessly towards meaningful change for the people of Kenya. I call upon my supporters and constituents to remain calm, firm and focussed for a brighter shared future," he added.

The senator's pronouncement came a day after embattled ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna signalled his intention to quit ODM after the SDC called by Oburu.

Sifuna regretted that ODM's profile had been soiled by those he claimed have been pocketed by President William Ruto.

He blatantly told Oburu to loook for another secretary general, declaring that he won't serve a mediocre formation that is loyal to Ruto.



