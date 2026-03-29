Editor's Review President William Ruto has conveyed his condolences after 15 people died in a grisly accident along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

President William Ruto has conveyed his condolences after 15 people died in a grisly accident along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

In a statement on Saturday, March 28 evening, President Ruto expressed sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

The Head of State also wished a quick recovery to those who were injured in the gruesome accident.

“Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims of the road accident that occurred this evening near Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” said President Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto said the national government is working with the Nyeri County government to engage the affected families and offer assistance during the difficult period.

File image of an accident whioch claimed 15 lives in Nyeri.

“The national government, in conjunction with the county government of Nyeri, is engaging with the affected families and will provide all necessary support during this difficult time,” Ruto added.

The tragic accident occurred near the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology and involved a 14-seater matatu and a truck ferrying logs.

The matatu was heading towards Mweiga from Nyeri town while the lorry was moving in the opposite direction.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the lorry was trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the lorry collided with the matatu head-on.

Four passengers died on the spot, while 11 others were confirmed dead after being rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Several others who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to various hospitals in Nyeri County.

The accident comes a day after 50 people were injured following a tractor accident during a campaign trail in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, in a statement on Friday, March 27, said the victims were rushed to Ndanai Sub-County Hospital for urgent medical attention.

"Ndanai Sub County Hospital yesterday at their emergency unit, received 50 patients who had been involved in a tractor accident while on the campaign trail in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Narok County," he said.

Barchok further outlined the condition of the injured, noting that most of the victims had already received treatment, while a few required specialized care.

"23 patients were treated and discharged, 2 who were in serious condition were referred out, while the remaining 25 are in stable condition and are expected to be discharged today or in the coming days," he added.