Editor's Review Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has revealed she fell out with President William Ruto over betrayal.

Former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has revealed she fell out with President William Ruto over what she described as betrayal.

Speaking on Saturday, March 28, Omanga claimed that the President failed to honour commitments he made to women ahead of the 2022 General Election.

She noted that President Ruto signed a women’s charter and pledged a 50:50 gender balance in government appointments, a promise she says is yet to be fulfilled.

Omanga also highlighted other unimplemented pledges, including the provision of free sanitary towels to girls in public schools and free diapers for women delivering in public hospitals.

“We had a women's charter, during the charter, I was at the forefront, the current president signed and agreed that it will be 50:50 gender sharing in his government, not even two-thirds. He signed again that every girl in public schools would get free sanitary towels, something which we are not seeing now.

“Another thing is that women delivering in public hospitals would get free diapers. He removed Linda mama, which was there during Uhuru’s time. We came to realise whatever we signed was just for election purposes,” Omanga stated.

File image of Millicent Omanga.

The former Nominated Senator also said she declined the appointment to the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Commission board, saying it went against her principles.

“I looked at the mandate of that commission, and one of them was to demolish markets and houses next to the riverbank. I looked at the people who voted for me, and 40 per cent of them live around there. I decided I can’t stand that,” Omanga explained.

This comes days after Omanga officially joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Omanga was received at the party by Gachagua during an event at the party headquarters on Thursday, March 19.

Speaking during the event, Gachagua said Omanga is a leader of high integrity who cares about the livelihood of Nairobi residents.

"Does Millicent Omanga look like somebody who can be bought? No one elected under the DCP ticket will be bought after the election," he reiterated.

On her part, the former nominated Senator asked for an apology from the people of Nairobi for supporting President Ruto, who broke all the promises he made to them.

"I am asking for your forgiveness for thinking that the UDA wheelbarrow was going somewhere, but I was wrong. He lied to all of us," she stated.