Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched investigations into the deadly crash that claimed 15 lives along the Nyeri-Nyahururu Road on Saturday, March 28.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched investigations into the deadly crash that claimed 15 lives along the Nyeri-Nyahururu Road on Saturday, March 28.

In a statement on Saturday night, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said the authority will establish the sequence of events that led to the deadly collision.

“The NTSA will conduct a thorough and swift investigation to establish the exact sequence of events.

“We will scrutinize the roadworthiness of the commercial vehicles involved, the conduct of the drivers, and the adherence to traffic regulations,” said Kondiwa.

The NTSA Director General noted that a multi-agency team has been dispatched to the accident scene to conduct a forensic reconstruction and gather all necessary evidence.

File image of Nashon Kondiwa.

He also said the authority will conduct an immediate audit of the PSV operator and the owner of the lorry to verify compliance with safety standards and licensing requirements.

Further, Kondiwa announced a crackdown along the Nyeri–Nyahururu corridor and other key highways across the country.

“We are ramping up enforcement along the Nyeri-Nyahururu corridor and other major highways to remove unroadworthy vehicles from our roads, particularly commercial goods vehicles and PSVs,” Kondiwa stated.

The NTSA boss also called on motorists, especially commercial drivers, to exercise a high level of caution.

“Recklessness on our roads is not a mistake; it is a choice that has deadly consequences. We will ensure that any individual or entity found to have contributed to this tragedy through negligence or violation of traffic laws is held fully accountable,” he said.

Additionally, Kondiwa extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the accident.

“This is a heartbreaking loss, and we share in the pain of those who have lost their loved ones. We are coordinating with the relevant hospitals to ensure the deceased are treated with dignity and that the injured receive immediate and necessary medical care,” Kondiwa added.

The fatal accident occurred near the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology and involved a 14-seater matatu and a truck ferrying logs.

The matatu was heading towards Mweiga from Nyeri town, while the lorry was moving in the opposite direction.

Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry driver was trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the lorry collided head-on with a matatu.

Four passengers died on the spot, while 11 others were confirmed dead after being rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Several others who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to various hospitals in Nyeri County.