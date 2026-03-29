Editor's Review The commission has said the continous voter registration exercise will last 30 days from tomorrow.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set up centres for continuous voter registration.

Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) will resume on Monday, March 30, after the first phase that began last October.

According to the electoral commission, the registration exercise will last 30 days between March 30 and April 28.

To enhance massive registration and see that no one is left behind, the commission has listed the places where registration will take place, from urban areas to the grassroots.

Below are the locations where members of the public can walk to enlist as voters or change their details.

County Assembly Wards on a rotational basis in accordance with the kit movement schedules.

Universities and colleges situated in their respective constituencies.

Huduma Centres.

IEBC Customer Experience Centre - Anniversary Towers, Nairobi.

IEBC Constituency offices

IEBC stated that the exercise will not be undertaken in the Emurua Dikirr constituency, which has its by-election in May, and Mbeere North, where there is an active petition against the results of the by-election held in November 2025.

An IEBC staff member helping a new voter go through the registration process.

Meanwhile, IEBC announced setting aside Ksh1 billion for the ECVR.

Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana said the 30-day drive will target eligible voters countrywide, with personnel already in place to ensure smooth registration.

He also clarified that voters seeking to transfer polling stations must undergo in-person verification to curb irregularities.

The commissioner also revealed that as of March 24, just 250,391 Kenyans had signed up as new voters, with most registrations concentrated in urban and peri-urban areas.

Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Mombasa lead the tally, while Isiolo, Mandera, and Tana River lag due to sparse populations and migration trends.

He added that youth account for 32.65% of the newly registered voters.

The foregoing is way below IEBC's target of six million new voters, which it said it was targeting at the start of the first phase of the continuous voter registration on September 30, 2025.