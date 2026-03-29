Editor's Review A local publication had claimed that ODM spend at least Ksh100 million, with over 6,000 delegates getting paid to attend the SDC.

Orange Democratic Movemebt (ODM) communication director Philip Etale has dismissed reports that the Orange's party paid the delegates who attended the Special Delegates Convention (SDC) on Friday, March 27.

The convention held at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi was the first one since the death of the party's founding and longstanding leader, Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, March 29, a local newspaper claimed that ODM splurged millions to motivate crowds to grace the event.

According to the newspaper, the delegates, which it placed at 6,000, were sourced from as a far from Nyanza, with each getting at least Ksh25,000.

However, seeking to set the record straight, Etale denied the assertion that delegates were paid.

To begin with, he said, the delegates did not exceed 3,000 as per the constitution of the party, suggesting that the 6,000 thrown around by the newspaper was a conjecture.

"Even the party constitution is very clear… delegates to the NDC must not exceed 3,000. Where the Standard Newspaper is getting the over 6,000 figure confirms the worst fears that it has fast slid into gutter media…" he said.

ODM delegates during the Special Delegates Convention (SDC) on March 27.

On the delegates being motivated with monies, Etale challenged the publication to produce evidence that the attendees of the SDC were paid.

He said ODM did not spend at least Ksh100 million as argued by the newspaper, adding that no one was paid.

Etale referenced previous NDCs and other undertakings of such magnitudes which he said never cost much.

"ODM has held NDCs before and none has cost the party this amount of money. A script to make the party look like it belongs to Luo is at play. No delegate from Nyanza was paid Kes. 25,000 as the tabloid claims, and if there’s any, let the writer produce them. Propaganda can’t make a newspaper appealing and attractive, objectivity and integrity will," he said.

Meanwhile, the SDC amplified the factionalism within ODM, as the faction of rebels held their parallel meeting at Ufungamano House on the same day.

The faction, which has vowed to dissent from party leader comprises, among others, Siaya governor James Orengo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Vihiga’s Godfrey Osotsi, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

They accuse President William Ruto of presiding over corruption, abductions, extrajudicial killings, incompetence, and undermining devolution, while also attempting to seize control of ODM after Raila Odinga’s death.

Their rivals, loyal to Oburu, and supportive of Ruto’s re-election, include, among others, governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa) and Simba Arati (Kisii), and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Each side is trading accusations of being manipulated by either Ruto or former president Uhuru Kenyatta.