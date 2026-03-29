Editor's Review The legislator breathed his last Sunday morning, March 29.

Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho has died.

As confirmed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, the legislator breathed his last on Sunday morning, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

"He passed away today, Sunday, 29th March 2026, at around twenty minutes past 1 am while undergoing treatment at The Nairobi Hospital," read the speaker's communique seen by Nairobi Leo.

Kiaraho is said to have been battling cancer for a time, for which he sought medical care both in the country and overseas.

Until his death, the legislator was serving his third term, having been elected for the first time in 2013, and successfully defending the seat in the 2017 and 2022 elections.

He defended his seat on the Jubilee Party ticket, both in 2017 and 2022, before lately aligning with the President William Ruto faction.

The lawmaker accompanied other Mt Kenya lawmakers whenever they called on the president at State House Nairobi to lobby for development.

This was until he disappeared from the public to embark on his medical journey.

Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.





Whilst little was known about the 62-year-old, he previously courted controversy after being caught in the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) radar.

The anti-graft agency probed him over an apparent dissipation of KSh 120 million from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) meant for schools.

He was later absolved of any wrongdoing.

Throughout his life in the August House, Kiaraho sat in two committees as a member, namely; Departmental Committee on Transport, Public Works and Housing and Procedure and House Rules Committee.

The speaker, who eulogised the deceased as a dedicated lawmaker, announced putting together a team of MPs who will coordinate with the bereaved family in planning the send-off of the MP.

"On behalf of all Members and staff of the National Assembly, and indeed on my own behalf, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Kiaraho. In this regard, I have appointed Members to the Funeral Preparation Committee to liaise with the family and coordinate a befitting send-off for the Late Hon. Kiaraho," he said.

The team will be stewarded by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, assisted by Nyandarua MP Faith Gitau, and seven other members.

Kiaraho's death came a month after that of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno.

Ngeno perished alongside five other people in a chopper crash in Nandi County on February 28.

Other MPs in the 13th parliament who have died include Kullow Maalim Hassan (Banisa), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul), and Bidu Tubi (Isiolo South).