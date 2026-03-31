Editor's Review The committee in charge of planning the funeral of the late Ol Kalou, Member of Parliament David Kiaraho, has announced he will be laid to rest on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The committee in charge of planning the funeral of the late Ol Kalou Member of Parliament David Njuguna Kiaraho has announced he will be laid to rest on Friday, April 10, 2026.

Speaking on Monday, March 30, Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, who chairs the committee, said the late MP will be buried at his farm in Tigoni, Kiambu County.

Thuku explained that the decision to bury the late Kiaraho in Tigoni is in accordance with his wishes.

According to Thuku, Kiaraho frequently visited his Tigoni farm and had wished to be buried there.

“Our departed colleague will be laid to rest at his farm in Tigoni. He frequently visited the area to relax and reflect, and it is where he indicated he wished to be buried. This is in line with his last wish,” said Thuku.

File Image of Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.

The committee also announced that a church service will be held in Ol Kalou on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Ol Kalou Stadium to allow constituents to mourn their MP.

Thuku noted that the family of the late Kiaraho will spend the Easter weekend at their Ol Kalou home.

A vigil will be held at his rural home on Monday, April 6, 2026, ahead of the memorial service at the stadium.

Further, Thuku said a funeral service will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Nairobi on Friday, April 10, 2026, before Kiaraho is buried in Tigoni.

Kiaraho passed away on Sunday morning, March 29, while undergoing specialized treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.

The late MP is said to have been battling cancer for a time, for which he sought medical care both in the country and overseas.

Until his death, the legislator was serving his third term, having been elected for the first time in 2013, and successfully defending the seat in the 2017 and 2022 elections.

He defended his seat on the Jubilee Party ticket, both in 2017 and 2022, before lately aligning with the President William Ruto faction.